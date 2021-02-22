TELUS awarded Fastest Mobile Network in Canada for seventh consecutive time

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when network connectivity is more important than ever, TELUS announced today that it has been recognized as the best mobile network in Canada in Opensignal’s Mobile Network Experience Report February 2021 1 . TELUS took first place for Video Experience, Voice App Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience, and tied for first in 4G Availability, 4G Coverage Experience, and Games Experience. In addition, TELUS earned the 2020 Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage Speedtest Awards in Canada 2 from Seattle-based Ookla for Q3-Q4 2020.

“As Canadians rely more than ever on our world-leading network technology to work, learn, be entertained and stay connected to what matters most, this recognition from UK-based Opensignal and Seattle-based Ookla, reinforces the value of our significant capital investments in broadband wireless and fibre technologies,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Thanks to the skill and talent of our engineers, technologists and network innovators, people across the country can be confident that TELUS’ globally leading network, with its world best speed and expansive coverage, will continue to keep them connected to critical economic, educational and social resources as we navigate another dynamic year.”

Key findings from Opensignal include:

Canadians reported the fastest average download speeds on TELUS, with an impressive Download Speed Experience score of 72.8 Mbps.

TELUS won the Video Experience Award with a score of 74.5 points on a 100-point scale

TELUS outpaced other major operators for Upload Speed Experience, with its users observing an average speed of 11.2 Mbps, 0.7-0.8 Mbps higher than their peers

TELUS continues to lead in the measure of the quality of experience for over-the-top (OTT) voice services — mobile voice apps such as WhatsApp, Skype and Facebook Messenger

TELUS’ wireless and wireline networks continue to serve Canadians with the highest quality and excellence during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With increasingly more Canadians working and learning from home, we are continually investing in new technologies to enhance TELUS’ network resiliency and world class performance standards to ensure that our customers have a seamless, robust experience.