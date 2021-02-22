Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Submits Novel Foods Application for CBD Products Through European Industrial Hemp Association Consortium

“We are witnessing a pivotal moment in history when the global appetite for free access to CBD for all people is very high,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “We see this in the US with many recent positive discussions among US congressional officials to pass legislation for federal legalization of cannabis but also new bills for CBD to be regulated as a dietary supplement and food ingredient. In the United Kingdom, there are measures to secure that market’s unity, safety and efficacy for the sale of CBD. With regard to Europe, we could not be more excited to continue the push for free access to all."

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿ via NewMediaWire – Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway has submitted its Novel Foods application for its cannabidiol (CBD) products to the UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) through the European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA) Novel Foods Consortium .

The EIHA Novel Food Consortium, formed in June 2020, allows Kannaway to strengthen its commitment to provide free access to CBD-based products throughout the EU. Now that the application has been submitted to the FSA, the next step is to undertake the submission to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

“It is very encouraging to see the industry’s leading companies banding together to ensure free access,” said Kannaway Managing Director of International Janne Heimonen. “We appreciate the EIHA and its other members for their unified efforts to bear the costs for the necessary toxicological studies and additional approval procedures.”

Kannaway is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

We are a company of firsts. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway and HempMeds; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.