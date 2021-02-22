 

SPYR Technologies Access to Capital Signals Company's Entrance into Apple Smart Home Market

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPYR Technologies (OTC Pink: SPYR) spent Q4 2020 laying the groundwork for its launch into the technology industry, and last week, the final, and most important, piece of the equation fell into place—access to capital—namely an approved S-1 registration statement that will generate funds for corporate expansion and further acquisitions.  The U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the company’s registration statement and made it effective on February 11, 2021, at a premium above the current market price, which should convey a vote of confidence for SPYR’s chosen path forward by both the company and financial backers.  

With this registration statement now effective, it signifies the last step in SPYR’s journey to proceed with its plans of developing and growing its footprint in the technology industry and should lead directly to the company once again up-listing to the OTCQB in the very near future.  It’s an up-list that would likely trigger the company’s engagement of the impressive $15 million in funding commitments it secured last quarter to keep SPYR fully capitalized while it builds a portfolio of technology assets.

SPYR’s first foray into the technology sector will be entering the “Internet of Things” (IoT) industry, and more specifically, the fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar, global smart home market.  The company acquired the IoT-technology company, Applied MagiX Inc., a registered AppleÒ developer, and reseller of Apple ecosystem compatible products that are concentrated on the smart home market.  Applied MagiX became SPYR’s wholly owned subsidiary in what was an extremely active Q4 2020—a quarter that also saw SPYR announce the capital it receives through its funding commitments, will pay for future growth of Applied MagiX and bankroll additional acquisitions in the technology sector.

So, the question is why has SPYR chosen the smart home market to establish itself in the technology space?  Well, the simple answer is presumably future growth as the global smart home market is currently valued at around $80 billion and is projected to quickly reach well over $130 billion in just a few short years according to many of the experts that follow trends in the industry. 

Numerous market reports discussing the short-term future of the thriving global smart home market are all forecasting dramatic growth.  The reports range from $135.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.6% according to Research and Markets, a worldwide research firm with 450+ Fortune 500 clients, to $207.88 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.52% from Verified Market Research’s report, a leading global research and consulting firm, to a more aggressive forecast of $313.95 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% over the forecast period (2021-2026) announced by Mordor Intelligence, a marketing and research firm.

