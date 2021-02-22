 

Flowroute Rated Number One SIP Trunk Provider in Customer Satisfaction for the Third Time

Customers selected Flowroute as the top-ranked SIP trunk vendor in customer satisfaction in a survey that evaluated 29 vendors including large Tier 1 carriers

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced that its Flowroute solution, the world’s first software-centric carrier, was ranked for the third time by customers as the top SIP trunk provider in Eastern Management Group’s 2020 SIP Trunking Customer Satisfaction Report.

In the report, 29 SIP trunk vendors were evaluated by more than 4,000 IT managers on 12 customer satisfaction measurements across three categories: product, vendor experience, and customer delight. Measurements included technology and product, innovation, reliability, purchase experience, support, value, and more. Flowroute received four stars in nearly all customer satisfaction categories, surpassing the industry average in each category. Eastern Management Group’s evaluation of the data revealed Flowroute as the top-ranked SIP trunk vendor in customer satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by customers as the top-ranked SIP trunk provider for a third year,” said Darach Beirne, vice president of customer success for Flowroute. “Intrado strives to deliver the best enterprise grade communication services while exceeding customer experience expectations.”

Eastern Management Group also recognized Flowroute’s HyperNetwork as a feature-rich SIP trunking solution, fulfilling carrier-grade demands with the programmability, automation, and on-demand scale of cloud computing. HyperNetwork unifies the largest telecommunications and IP networks to create an optimal system that maximizes call quality, reliability, and modern control.

To download selected portions of Eastern Management Group’s Customer Satisfaction report and review its findings, please visit: www.flowroute.com/press-type/flowroute-top-sip-trunking-provider-in-2020/

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Flowroute is a cloud-based communications platform that enables communication service providers, value-added resellers, and enterprises to quickly and easily migrate premise-based communication systems to voice over internet protocol (VoIP). By providing businesses with programmatic access to communications infrastructure services, Flowroute removes the complexity of introducing new communications solutions to market. The patented nationwide Flowroute HyperNetwork delivers leading carrier-quality calling and messaging services with unparalleled reliability, reach, and simplicity. For more information, please visit www.flowroute.com.

