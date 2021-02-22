MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 15 February to 19 February 2021:
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase
price (DKK)
|
Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|30,320
|166.77
|5,056,328
|
15 February 2021
16 February 2021
17 February 2021
18 February 2021
19 February 2021
|
400
400
500
400
400
|
178.80
178.45
180.40
183.75
178.00
|
71,520
71,380
90,200
73,500
71,200
|Accumulated under the programme
|32,420
|5,434,128
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 15 February to 19 February 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 32,420 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.416% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare