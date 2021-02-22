 

MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 15 February to 19 February 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 30,320 166.77 5,056,328
15 February 2021
16 February 2021
17 February 2021
18 February 2021
19 February 2021 		400
400
500
400
400 		178.80
178.45
180.40
183.75
178.00 		71,520
71,380
90,200
73,500
71,200
Accumulated under the programme 32,420 5,434,128

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 15 February to 19 February 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 32,420 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.416% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments




Disclaimer

