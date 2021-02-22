Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Investor Call for March 2, 2021

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) announced today that it will issue fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, March 1, 2021 and will host the quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.



Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 9:00 AM, U.S. Eastern Standard Time. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.