 

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 99 Lots in Soundview Estates to Lennar for $7,920,000

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 15:00  |  50   |   |   

Gig Harbor, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Lennar Northwest, Inc., a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (“Lennar”), to sell 99 undeveloped lots in phase 7 of Soundview Estates in Bremerton, Washington for $7,920,000.  The closing of the sale is scheduled for March 29, 2021.

Harbor has now announced the completion of infrastructure improvements on 215 lots at Soundview Estates, of which Lennar purchased 165 lots for single-family home construction.  Lennar also previously contracted to purchase 50 developed lots in phase 6 of Soundview Estates for $7,000,000 with a closing date of March 25, 2021.  The combined first quarter scheduled sales to Lennar now total $14,920,000.

With the addition of phase 7, Soundview Estates will grow to a 339-lot subdivision offering spectacular views of the Olympic Mountains, Mt. Rainier, the Seattle Skyline, and the Puget Sound.  Soundview Estates is less than a ten-minute drive to the Seattle Ferry and the Kitsap Naval Shipyard.

Soundview Estates can be seen at:  https://vimeo.com/453127877.

“We are thrilled to continue contracting the sale of lots at Soundview Estates with Lennar and look forward to delivering them phase 7 during the first quarter of 2021.  With the combined purchase of phases 6 and 7, Lennar will have acquired a total of 314 lots in Soundview Estates and we anticipate they will continue with their current success of constructing quality single-family homes that capture the beauty of this unique setting,” stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations.  Lennar builds affordable, move-up, and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name.  Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title, and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.  Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multi-family rental properties.  LenX drives Lennar's technology, innovation, and strategic investments.  For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 99 Lots in Soundview Estates to Lennar for $7,920,000 Gig Harbor, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes on 36 Lots in the Sacramento Metro Market
26.01.21
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Increases Footprint in Sacramento Metro Housing Market