Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 99 Lots in Soundview Estates to Lennar for $7,920,000

Harbor has now announced the completion of infrastructure improvements on 215 lots at Soundview Estates, of which Lennar purchased 165 lots for single-family home construction. Lennar also previously contracted to purchase 50 developed lots in phase 6 of Soundview Estates for $7,000,000 with a closing date of March 25, 2021. The combined first quarter scheduled sales to Lennar now total $14,920,000.

Gig Harbor, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Lennar Northwest, Inc., a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (“Lennar”), to sell 99 undeveloped lots in phase 7 of Soundview Estates in Bremerton, Washington for $7,920,000. The closing of the sale is scheduled for March 29, 2021.

With the addition of phase 7, Soundview Estates will grow to a 339-lot subdivision offering spectacular views of the Olympic Mountains, Mt. Rainier, the Seattle Skyline, and the Puget Sound. Soundview Estates is less than a ten-minute drive to the Seattle Ferry and the Kitsap Naval Shipyard.

Soundview Estates can be seen at: https://vimeo.com/453127877 .

“We are thrilled to continue contracting the sale of lots at Soundview Estates with Lennar and look forward to delivering them phase 7 during the first quarter of 2021. With the combined purchase of phases 6 and 7, Lennar will have acquired a total of 314 lots in Soundview Estates and we anticipate they will continue with their current success of constructing quality single-family homes that capture the beauty of this unique setting,” stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor.

