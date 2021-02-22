 

Adverum Appoints Esteemed Healthcare Executive Reed V. Tuckson, M.D., to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 15:00  |  43   |   |   

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Reed V. Tuckson, M.D., FACP as an independent member of Adverum’s Board of Directors. Dr. Tuckson brings extensive policy knowledge from his experience in multiple facets of the healthcare industry, including a 13-year tenure in senior leadership positions at UnitedHealth Group, where he served as chief of medical affairs.

“Reed’s leadership and deep healthcare policy expertise, from clinical services administration and medical policies to consumer health engagement, will be a tremendous asset to Adverum as we prepare for global commercialization of ADVM-022, the first mass market gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with wet AMD and DME,” said Laurent Fischer, M.D., chief executive officer at Adverum Biotechnologies. “During his career, Reed has exhibited a commitment to putting patients first while enhancing quality and efficiency in care delivery as exemplified by his recent involvement in improving access to COVID-19 vaccines in disproportionally impacted minority populations. With Reed and the recent appointment of Dawn Svoronos, we have strengthened our breadth of leadership in commercialization and healthcare policy at the director level. Additionally, we are committed to leading our industry with a highly diverse and qualified board. We extend a warm welcome to Reed.”

“This is an incredibly exciting time to join Adverum as a director,” said Dr. Tuckson. “ADVM-022 has the potential to dramatically reduce the treatment and societal burden for millions of patients worldwide living with wet AMD and DME, two leading causes of blindness. This is particularly important in minority and underserved communities where the frequency of current standard-of-care treatment can create barriers to access that can lead to unintended vision loss. I am honored to play a role in Adverum’s continued development of ADVM-022 and look forward to bringing a fully encompassing approach to patient health and well-being in support of the company’s mission to preserve patient sight for life.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adverum Appoints Esteemed Healthcare Executive Reed V. Tuckson, M.D., to Board of Directors REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Reed V. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin