Adverum Appoints Esteemed Healthcare Executive Reed V. Tuckson, M.D., to Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Reed V. Tuckson, M.D., FACP as an independent member of Adverum’s Board of Directors. Dr. Tuckson brings extensive policy knowledge from his experience in multiple facets of the healthcare industry, including a 13-year tenure in senior leadership positions at UnitedHealth Group, where he served as chief of medical affairs.



“Reed’s leadership and deep healthcare policy expertise, from clinical services administration and medical policies to consumer health engagement, will be a tremendous asset to Adverum as we prepare for global commercialization of ADVM-022, the first mass market gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with wet AMD and DME,” said Laurent Fischer, M.D., chief executive officer at Adverum Biotechnologies. “During his career, Reed has exhibited a commitment to putting patients first while enhancing quality and efficiency in care delivery as exemplified by his recent involvement in improving access to COVID-19 vaccines in disproportionally impacted minority populations. With Reed and the recent appointment of Dawn Svoronos, we have strengthened our breadth of leadership in commercialization and healthcare policy at the director level. Additionally, we are committed to leading our industry with a highly diverse and qualified board. We extend a warm welcome to Reed.”

“This is an incredibly exciting time to join Adverum as a director,” said Dr. Tuckson. “ADVM-022 has the potential to dramatically reduce the treatment and societal burden for millions of patients worldwide living with wet AMD and DME, two leading causes of blindness. This is particularly important in minority and underserved communities where the frequency of current standard-of-care treatment can create barriers to access that can lead to unintended vision loss. I am honored to play a role in Adverum’s continued development of ADVM-022 and look forward to bringing a fully encompassing approach to patient health and well-being in support of the company’s mission to preserve patient sight for life.”