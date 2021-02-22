 

STMicroelectronics Reveals STPay-Mobile Platform, Driving Flexible and Scalable Virtual Ticketing and Payments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 15:00  |  47   |   |   


STMicroelectronics Reveals STPay-Mobile Platform,
Driving Flexible and Scalable Virtual Ticketing and Payments

  • STPay-Mobile services connect ST54 secure SoC for mobile devices to contactless ticketing and payment platforms
  • First use case targets transit ticketing, leveraging Snowball’s OnBoard platform

Geneva, February 22, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has launched STPay-Mobile, a platform that simplifies virtualization of security-critical public transit ticketing and payment cards on smartphones and wearables.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu STMicroelectronics!
Long
Basispreis 31,38€
Hebel 10,18
Ask 0,28
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 37,21€
Hebel 9,73
Ask 0,34
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

STPay-Mobile helps mobile-device manufacturers leverage the features of ST’s ST54 secure System-on-Chip (SoC) to handle contactless transactions and protect sensitive information, such as data and authentication credentials.

Highlighting the value STPay-Mobile adds to card virtualization, ST has announced details of a new ticketing solution for public transit that leverages the OnBoard platform created by Snowball Technology Co. Ltd. This platform, together with STPay-Mobile managing services on the ST54 secure SoC, lets smartphones and wearables host virtual tickets that are easily created by transit agencies and are convenient for travelers to buy and use.

"The ST54 product family and new STPay-Mobile services, combined with Snowball's platform, OnBoard, join smart-device manufacturers with public transit agencies to enable virtual ticketing for the broadest range of globally-supported contactless card standards," said Snowball Technology CEO and co-founder, Ciaran Fisher. "Snowball and ST are aligned in their vision to create products and services that support smart, secure, and connected lifestyles. Together, ST's secure and high-performing semiconductors and our innovative OnBoard platform are powering the development of smart cities in the 21st century."

We are rolling out STPay-Mobile services to help smartphone OEMs take advantage of the strong security and efficient NFC support provided by ST54 SoCs to create next-generation products that will power the future of ticketing and payment virtualization,” said Marie-France Li-Saï Florentin, Microcontrollers & Digital ICs Group Vice President, Secure Microcontroller Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics. “Connecting the STPay-Mobile services with Snowball’s OnBoard platform has created an incredibly scalable and flexible solution that allows transit agencies to introduce virtual cards on their networks without changes to existing systems and infrastructure.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics Reveals STPay-Mobile Platform, Driving Flexible and Scalable Virtual Ticketing and Payments STMicroelectronics Reveals STPay-Mobile Platform, Driving Flexible and Scalable Virtual Ticketing and Payments STPay-Mobile services connect ST54 secure SoC for mobile devices to contactless ticketing and payment platformsFirst use case targets …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
18.02.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt STMicro auf 'Hold' und Ziel auf 39 Euro
18.02.21
BERENBERG stuft STMicro auf 'Hold'
15.02.21
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
15.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt STMicro auf 'Sell'
11.02.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt STMicroelectronics auf 'Sell' - Ziel 30 Euro
11.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt STMicro auf 'Sell'
08.02.21
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
08.02.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Übernahmegebot beschert Dialog Semi weiteren Kurssprung
08.02.21
ROUNDUP: Renesas will Dialog Semiconductor für 4,9 Milliarden Euro kaufen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
11
STMicroelectronics
26.01.21
2
IoT Aktien mit Zukunftspotential