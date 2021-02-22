STMicroelectronics Reveals STPay-Mobile Platform, Driving Flexible and Scalable Virtual Ticketing and Payments

Geneva, February 22, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) , a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has launched STPay-Mobile, a platform that simplifies virtualization of security-critical public transit ticketing and payment cards on smartphones and wearables.

STPay-Mobile helps mobile-device manufacturers leverage the features of ST’s ST54 secure System-on-Chip (SoC) to handle contactless transactions and protect sensitive information, such as data and authentication credentials.

Highlighting the value STPay-Mobile adds to card virtualization, ST has announced details of a new ticketing solution for public transit that leverages the OnBoard platform created by Snowball Technology Co. Ltd. This platform, together with STPay-Mobile managing services on the ST54 secure SoC, lets smartphones and wearables host virtual tickets that are easily created by transit agencies and are convenient for travelers to buy and use.

"The ST54 product family and new STPay-Mobile services, combined with Snowball's platform, OnBoard, join smart-device manufacturers with public transit agencies to enable virtual ticketing for the broadest range of globally-supported contactless card standards," said Snowball Technology CEO and co-founder, Ciaran Fisher. "Snowball and ST are aligned in their vision to create products and services that support smart, secure, and connected lifestyles. Together, ST's secure and high-performing semiconductors and our innovative OnBoard platform are powering the development of smart cities in the 21st century."

“We are rolling out STPay-Mobile services to help smartphone OEMs take advantage of the strong security and efficient NFC support provided by ST54 SoCs to create next-generation products that will power the future of ticketing and payment virtualization,” said Marie-France Li-Saï Florentin, Microcontrollers & Digital ICs Group Vice President, Secure Microcontroller Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics. “Connecting the STPay-Mobile services with Snowball’s OnBoard platform has created an incredibly scalable and flexible solution that allows transit agencies to introduce virtual cards on their networks without changes to existing systems and infrastructure.”