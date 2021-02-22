Why Video and Mobile Gaming Industry May Be One of the Most Lucrative Sectors on Wallstreet

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Video games are a billion-dollar business and have been for many years, and is predicted to continue to grow significantly in the years to come. A video game is an electronic game that can be played on a computing device, such as a personal computer, gaming console or mobile phone. Depending on the platform, video games can be subcategorized into computer games and console games. In recent years, however, the emergence of social networks, smartphones and tablets introduced new categories such as mobile and social games. Video games have come a long way since the first games emerged in the 1970s. Today's video games offer photorealistic graphics and simulate reality to a degree which is astonishing in many cases. A report from Statista said that: "In 2020, the revenue from the worldwide PC gaming market was estimated at almost 37 billion U.S. dollars, while the mobile gaming market generated an estimated income of over 77 billion U.S. dollars (a $114 Billion total). What is significant nowadays is that the first generation of gamers is now grown up and has significant spending power at its disposal. Despite the high average daily time playing games among kids, the hobby can no longer be considered solely child's play. In fact, it was found that video gaming is gaining popularity among parents across the world as well, with a fairly even split in terms of the gender distribution of video gaming parents worldwide." Active tech companies in the markets this week include Planet Ventures Inc. (OTCPK: PNXPF) (TSX-V: PXI), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Another report from Grand View Research said that: "The global video game market size was valued at USD 151.06 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027. Technological proliferation and innovation in both hardware and software are expected to be the key factors driving the growth. The growing penetration of internet services coupled with the easy availability and access of games on the internet across the globe is also expected to keep the market growth prospects upbeat in the forthcoming years. Game developers are also constantly improvising and pushing the technological limits regarding the real-time rendering of graphics in the video game industry, which is further expected to propel the growth."