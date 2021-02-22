 

Why Video and Mobile Gaming Industry May Be One of the Most Lucrative Sectors on Wallstreet

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 15:15  |  57   |   |   

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Video games are a billion-dollar business and have been for many years, and is predicted to continue to grow significantly in the years to come. A video game is an electronic game that can be played on a computing device, such as a personal computer, gaming console or mobile phone. Depending on the platform, video games can be subcategorized into computer games and console games. In recent years, however, the emergence of social networks, smartphones and tablets introduced new categories such as mobile and social games. Video games have come a long way since the first games emerged in the 1970s. Today's video games offer photorealistic graphics and simulate reality to a degree which is astonishing in many cases. A report from Statista said that: "In 2020, the revenue from the worldwide PC gaming market was estimated at almost 37 billion U.S. dollars, while the mobile gaming market generated an estimated income of over 77 billion U.S. dollars (a $114 Billion total). What is significant nowadays is that the first generation of gamers is now grown up and has significant spending power at its disposal. Despite the high average daily time playing games among kids, the hobby can no longer be considered solely child's play. In fact, it was found that video gaming is gaining popularity among parents across the world as well, with a fairly even split in terms of the gender distribution of video gaming parents worldwide." Active tech companies in the markets this week include Planet Ventures Inc. (OTCPK: PNXPF) (TSX-V: PXI), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Another report from Grand View Research said that: "The global video game market size was valued at USD 151.06 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027. Technological proliferation and innovation in both hardware and software are expected to be the key factors driving the growth. The growing penetration of internet services coupled with the easy availability and access of games on the internet across the globe is also expected to keep the market growth prospects upbeat in the forthcoming years. Game developers are also constantly improvising and pushing the technological limits regarding the real-time rendering of graphics in the video game industry, which is further expected to propel the growth." 

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Why Video and Mobile Gaming Industry May Be One of the Most Lucrative Sectors on Wallstreet Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Video games are a billion-dollar business and have been for many years, and is predicted to continue to grow significantly in the years to come. A video game is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Almirall's 2020 Full-Year Results
Sasol delivered a good set of results for the six months ended 31 December 2020
THe Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Makes a Debut In Rajasthan's Capital City With the Unveiling ...
Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Size Worth $1.81 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size Worth $2.3 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Hyundai Mobis develops the world's first flexible HLED through '5.5mm innovation'
Indian HVAC Market to Witness Massive Growth in Coming Years: P&S Intelligence
DigiPlex Expands in Denmark with Major Data Center Campus Outside Copenhagen
EverFocus Invites to Join Embedded World 2021 Digital Event on March 1-5, 2021
Titel
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Shifting Trends See Global Food Giants Ramp Up Their Plant-based Offerings
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Statement of Exchange Bondholder Group on Economic Policy in Argentina
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods