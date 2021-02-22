 

DGAP-Adhoc CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE planning its twelfth consecutive dividend increase

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.02.2021, 15:17  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend/Preliminary Results
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE planning its twelfth consecutive dividend increase

22-Feb-2021 / 15:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEWE planning its twelfth consecutive dividend increase

Oldenburg, 22 February 2021. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE0005403901) resolved in its meeting of today to propose to the Supervisory Board, on the basis of the preliminary unaudited figures for the 2020 financial year, to raise the dividend to 2.30 euros per eligible share (dividend for the 2019 financial year: 2.00 euros).

CEWE concluded the 2020 financial year with a clear increase in earnings: Group turnover increased to 727.3 million euros (2019: 720.4 million euros); the EBIT improved more than proportionately to 79.7 million euros (2019: 56.8 million euros).

Subsequent to the adoption of the audited accounts, a proposal for the appropriation of distributable profits is to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for a resolution to be taken on the appropriation of net retained profits. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board in its meeting on the financial statements on 17 March 2021 and of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 9 June 2021, the dividend now proposed at 2.30 euros a share is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.5% on the basis of the year-end share price of 92.50 euros. It is the twelfth consecutive dividend increase as well as being the highest dividend in the history of the company.

CEWE will be presenting all the audited annual financial statements at the Annual Report and analysts' press conference on 25 March 2021.

Notifier: Axel Weber, Head of Investor Relations, Planning & Reporting

22-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)441 40 4-1
Fax: +49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
E-mail: IR@cewe.de
Internet: www.cewe.de
ISIN: DE0005403901
WKN: 540390
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1170097

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1170097  22-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1170097&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE planning its twelfth consecutive dividend increase DGAP-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend/Preliminary Results CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE planning its twelfth consecutive dividend increase 22-Feb-2021 / 15:17 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: First tech-focused SPAC in Europe successfully launches on the Frankfurt Stock ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps System der 3. Generation zur Herstellung von blauem ...
wallstreet: online capital AG: Migration der VW-Bank-Kunden erfolgreich abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG welcomes Digital Domain as new investor and strategic partner
DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE:
Weltweit 220 Mrd. US-Dollar weniger Dividendenausschüttungen aufgrund von Corona; Ergebnis 2020 ...
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Änderung in der Konzernleitung der Belimo-Gruppe
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y - Daily buy back notice
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
AIXTRON: „NeuroSys' ist ein Zukunftscluster der BMBF-Initiative „Clusters4Future' / ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto European CE-IVD Application for 25-Minute COVID-19 RT-PCR Test
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:49 Uhr
Cewe will Anleger an gestiegenen Gewinnen beteiligen
15:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: CEWE plant zwölfte Dividendensteigerung in Folge (deutsch)
15:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: CEWE planning its twelfth consecutive dividend increase
15:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: CEWE plant zwölfte Dividendensteigerung in Folge
15:17 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE plant zwölfte Dividendensteigerung in Folge (deutsch)
15:17 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE plant zwölfte Dividendensteigerung in Folge
11.02.21
CEWE – Breakout als Einstiegschance in der Aktie des Fotobuch-Spezialisten!
03.02.21
Wochenausgabe: Ein Small Cap wie aus dem Bilderbuch
28.01.21
BAADER BANK belässt CEWE auf 'Add'
27.01.21
Original-Research: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (von Montega AG): Kaufen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.01.21
1.497
Gefallene Perlen: Z. B. CeWe Color AG