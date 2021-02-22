DGAP-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend/Preliminary Results CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: CEWE planning its twelfth consecutive dividend increase 22-Feb-2021 / 15:17 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Oldenburg, 22 February 2021. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE0005403901) resolved in its meeting of today to propose to the Supervisory Board, on the basis of the preliminary unaudited figures for the 2020 financial year, to raise the dividend to 2.30 euros per eligible share (dividend for the 2019 financial year: 2.00 euros).

CEWE concluded the 2020 financial year with a clear increase in earnings: Group turnover increased to 727.3 million euros (2019: 720.4 million euros); the EBIT improved more than proportionately to 79.7 million euros (2019: 56.8 million euros).

Subsequent to the adoption of the audited accounts, a proposal for the appropriation of distributable profits is to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for a resolution to be taken on the appropriation of net retained profits. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board in its meeting on the financial statements on 17 March 2021 and of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 9 June 2021, the dividend now proposed at 2.30 euros a share is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.5% on the basis of the year-end share price of 92.50 euros. It is the twelfth consecutive dividend increase as well as being the highest dividend in the history of the company.

CEWE will be presenting all the audited annual financial statements at the Annual Report and analysts' press conference on 25 March 2021.

Notifier: Axel Weber, Head of Investor Relations, Planning & Reporting

