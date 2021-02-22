 

DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Konsum REIT receives approval for secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Deutsche Konsum REIT receives approval for secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Deutsche Konsum REIT receives approval for secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Broderstorf, February 22, 2021 - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) has today received approval for a secondary listing of DKR shares on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") in South Africa. The South African Reserve Bank ("SARB") had previously approved the secondary listing.

The listing of DKR shares on the JSE is scheduled for March 8, 2021. Prior to this, virtual roadshows with institutional investors from South Africa will take place from February 26, 2021 to March 2, 2021.

 

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Mr. Christian Hellmuth
Chief Financial Officer
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Phone +49 331 74 00 76 517
Fax: +49 331 74 00 76 520
E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de




