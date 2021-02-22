Publication of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval Deutsche Konsum REIT receives approval for secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange 22-Feb-2021 / 15:27 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Konsum REIT receives approval for secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Broderstorf, February 22, 2021 - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) has today received approval for a secondary listing of DKR shares on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") in South Africa. The South African Reserve Bank ("SARB") had previously approved the secondary listing.

The listing of DKR shares on the JSE is scheduled for March 8, 2021. Prior to this, virtual roadshows with institutional investors from South Africa will take place from February 26, 2021 to March 2, 2021.

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Mr. Christian Hellmuth

Chief Financial Officer

August-Bebel-Str. 68

14482 Potsdam

Phone +49 331 74 00 76 517

Fax: +49 331 74 00 76 520

E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de

