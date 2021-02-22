 

AREV Cambodia Brands its Permaculture Project to Support International RUTF Market Launch

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV Nanotec” or “AREV”) is pleased to announce its subsidiary AREV Cambodia Brands Inc. has initiated the first of several steps to setting up a permaculture operation on 20 hectares of land near Phnom Penh to support the development of the raw materials for product innovations in development for introduction to market in the 3rd Quarter of 2021.

Our first product category is a Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food or “RUTF”. Several ingredients will be produced using AREV’s proprietary extraction methodologies, including selected fungi that will be used in “SUS-TAINN”, our branded RUTF formulation. Mycelium are a known source of sustainable protein, which has been neglected in the development of other RUTF formulas currently distributed in significant volume in resource poor settings by numerous public health commodity procurement agencies. Examples include the World Food Program and USAID utilizing RUTFs to address severe and chronic malnutrition, a condition that exacerbates pandemic diseases and associated co-morbidities. Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTFs) are designed for specific, nutritional, therapeutic purposes, are composed of a mixture of protein, carbohydrate, lipid, and vitamins and minerals. The primary examples of therapeutic food use are emergency feeding of malnourished children and supplementing the diets of persons with special nutrition requirements. RUTFs are energy-dense, micronutrient-enriched pastes that have a nutritional profile similar to the traditional F-100 milk-based diet used for inpatient therapeutic feeding programs and are often made of peanuts, oil, sugar and milk powder.

Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., DVM, MPH, PhD, Former US Assistant Surgeon General (retired) and a board member of the Global Virus Network at the Institute of Human Virology, University of Maryland, who serves as the Senior Scientific Advisor for AREV, stated, “Unlike the majority of other RUTFs on the market, AREV Nanotech’s SUS-TAINN (Superior Utility Supplementation Therapeutic Agent for Indicated Nutritional Needs) is being developed to address the disparities in current therapeutic strategies to address chronic and severe malnutrition in resource poor settings. Too often international humanitarian agencies cannot adjust their procurement strategies based on fluctuating capital structures that determine access to essential public health commodities.”

Jay Stratton Noller, PhD, MS, Professor Emeritus, Oregon State University (“OSU”) and the founding Director and lead researcher of OSU’s Global Hemp Innovation Center, and a recently appointed member of AREV’s Scientific Advisory Board, stated, “Mushrooms secrete extracellular enzymes that allow them to assimilate nutrients by the absorption of the simple molecules that are created following the enzymatic degradation process. Mushrooms are naturally rich in proteins, fiber, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals and are low in calories and fats, especially cholesterol, making them a very viable addition to the current capacities of RUTF utility. Numerous noted clinical investigators have identified the medicinal utility of a wide range of species of mycopia and their value in human nutrition. SUS-TAINN will be the first RUTF to explore the utility of mycopia that addresses chronic malnutrition.”

Mike Withrow, CEO, stated, “We continue to build and secure our supply chain ingredients for use in our formulations. This is critical to ensure we have quality ingredients and reliable access to raw materials to be extracted into the key products we are developing to address malnutrition in the context of the increasing viral pandemics of our contemporary world. Our development with the Phnom Penh agriculture initiative to cultivate mycelium for the market introduction of SUS-TAINN will ensure that the raw material sourcing is not subject to the dramatic price fluctuations consistently demonstrated across international commodities markets.”

For further information, contact Mike Withrow, mike@AREVBrands.com 778-929-6536. For more information visit arevnanotec.com

About AREV NanoTec Inc.
AREV NanoTec Brands Inc. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) AREV NanoTec Brands Inc. produces phytomedicinal extracts via its proprietary state-of-the-art extraction methodologies for the life science industry. These premium ingredients and products are targeted for the medical, functional food, and enteral formula markets. The AREV model is to advance medicinal extraction technologies that provide opportunities for next generation phytomedicine.

