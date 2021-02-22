Screen Media Acquires Worldwide Distribution Rights to New Series The Uncommon History of Very Common Things

COS COB, Conn., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, announced today the acquisition of worldwide distribution rights, excluding Canada, to the new series The Uncommon History of Very Common Things, produced by Breakthrough Entertainment in association with Parkside Entertainment and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Breakthrough Entertainment has begun production of the series and will also sub-distribute the series outside of the United States and Canada.

The series, which just started production in Toronto, will consist of ten half-hour episodes examining the unknown, sometimes shocking, and always entertaining history of everyday items that make up our lives. What kind of beer did pregnant women drink in the Middle Ages? Audiences will learn that and more with episodes that cover topics like the uncommon history of chocolate, pirates, shaving, toilet paper, football and more.

“We’re excited to have partnered with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Parkside Entertainment on a show that is sure to provide international audiences with fun and unusual information and that will have viewers saying, “I’m so glad I know that!” said Craig McGillivray, Breakthrough Vice President of Distribution.

“This series should be great fun for Crackle viewers, covering broad ranging topics and showcasing crazy histories about everyday items,” noted David Fannon, president of Screen Media. “There is something for every viewer in any part of the world to enjoy.”

The Uncommon History of Very Common Things is a Crackle original series and will premiere on the network in June 2021.

