 

Screen Media Acquires Worldwide Distribution Rights to New Series The Uncommon History of Very Common Things

Breakthrough Entertainment Begins Production of Series in Association with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Parkside Entertainment

Will Premiere as Crackle Original in Summer 2021

COS COB, Conn., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, announced today the acquisition of worldwide distribution rights, excluding Canada, to the new series The Uncommon History of Very Common Things, produced by Breakthrough Entertainment in association with Parkside Entertainment and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Breakthrough Entertainment has begun production of the series and will also sub-distribute the series outside of the United States and Canada.

The series, which just started production in Toronto, will consist of ten half-hour episodes examining the unknown, sometimes shocking, and always entertaining history of everyday items that make up our lives. What kind of beer did pregnant women drink in the Middle Ages? Audiences will learn that and more with episodes that cover topics like the uncommon history of chocolate, pirates, shaving, toilet paper, football and more.

“We’re excited to have partnered with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Parkside Entertainment on a show that is sure to provide international audiences with fun and unusual information and that will have viewers saying, “I’m so glad I know that!” said Craig McGillivray, Breakthrough Vice President of Distribution.

“This series should be great fun for Crackle viewers, covering broad ranging topics and showcasing crazy histories about everyday items,” noted David Fannon, president of Screen Media. “There is something for every viewer in any part of the world to enjoy.”

The Uncommon History of Very Common Things is a Crackle original series and will premiere on the network in June 2021.

ABOUT SCREEN MEDIA
Screen Media Ventures, LLC, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, acquires the rights to high quality, independent television series and feature films. Screen Media Ventures acquires worldwide rights for distribution through theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, video-on-demand, and new digital media platforms. The company acquires AVOD rights for third party networks and is the main supplier of content for Crackle Plus and other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment properties. With a library of over 1,500 television series and motion pictures, Screen Media Ventures is one of the largest independent suppliers of high-quality tv series and motion pictures to U.S. and international broadcast markets, cable networks, home video outlets and new media venues. For more information, visit: www.screenmedia.net.

