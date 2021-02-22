 

TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG resolves capital increase against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights

Augsburg, 22.02.2021: The Management Board of TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4) today resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to increase the capital against cash contributions by partially utilising the authorised capital 2019. The share capital of the Company is to be increased from currently EUR 11,000,000.00 to up to EUR 12,000,000.00 by issuing up to 1,000,000 new no-par value bearer shares against cash contributions, excluding shareholders' subscription rights. The new shares will be entitled to participate in profits retroactively from 1 January 2020.

The new shares will be offered exclusively to selected investors in a private placement. The private placement will be initiated immediately after this announcement. The number of shares to be issued and the placement price will be determined by the Executive Board with the consent of the Supervisory Board after the completion of the private placement and subsequently announced.

The expected proceeds from the capital increase will be used to further finance the development of the highly automated production of TubeSolar PV modules and the further growth of TubeSolar AG.

TubeSolar AG
TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg as a spin-off and acquired the patents from LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. TubeSolar AG has been using this patent-protected technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are joined together to form modules and whose properties enable additional opportunities for use in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology is to be used primarily in the agricultural sector, spanning agricultural production areas. In the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.

