CarePlus Health Plans Teams with Sharecare to Offer Members Digital Wellness and Rewards Platform

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., Florida’s largest* Medicare Advantage plan rated 5 out of 5 stars for 2021, and Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, are collaborating to make it easier for CarePlus Medicare Advantage members across Florida to take an active role in improving their health.

“We’re thrilled to team with Sharecare to inspire our members to live their healthiest lives possible, no matter where they are on their health journey,” said Bruno Piquin, CarePlus Health Plans President. “Access to Sharecare will help our members more easily manage their health and well-being in one place, track their progress, and get rewarded along the way.”

Sharecare’s digital health experience, which includes an easy-to-use mobile app, enables CarePlus members to go from assessment to action. The digital experience starts with the RealAge test, Sharecare’s clinically validated health risk assessment that shows members the true age of their bodies. It then provides personalized action plans to guide and educate members on health factors that may impact longevity and real-time tracking of daily health goals.

All CarePlus Medicare Advantage plans now offer access to Sharecare. CarePlus members can also use Sharecare to track and redeem CarePlus Rewards for completing certain healthy activities. The CarePlus Rewards program is offered to members free of charge.

“There is an opportunity to leverage the power of personal technology to help Medicare beneficiaries gain better access to care and increase utilization of the critical resources available to them,” said Pam Shipley, Chief Operating Officer at Sharecare. “At Sharecare, we are fiercely committed to bringing much needed scalable innovation to health care, and we are excited to partner with CarePlus by empowering their members to take control of their personal health and well-being, right in the palm of their hand.”

About CarePlus Health Plans

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. is dedicated to improving the lives of Medicare beneficiaries in Florida. We provide affordable, reliable healthcare and prescription drug coverage that helps our members maintain and improve their health so they can enjoy happy, active, and independent lives.

CarePlus offers Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plans with comprehensive benefits designed to meet a variety of needs. We partner with and support our physicians, pharmacists, dentists, and other healthcare providers who we trust to take good care of our community. Through our partnership with the ACCESS Florida Department of Children and Families, CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.’s Social Services department assists members to apply for public assistance through a variety of state and federal programs. This assistance and guidance is completely voluntary and offered at no additional cost.

CarePlus has supported Florida residents with their Medicare options for over 20 years. Based in Florida, with corporate offices in Miami and Tampa, we serve more than 175,000* members across South and North Florida, the Tampa, Orlando and Daytona areas, and the Space Coast.

For more information, visit CarePlusHealthPlans.com.

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

*According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Advantage (MA) Membership Reports, January 2021.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.



