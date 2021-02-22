Schneider National, Inc. announces participation in upcoming virtual conference

Webcasts for these events may be available and located on Schneider’s Investor Relations website ( www.investors.schneider.com ). A replay of each fireside chat will be available for a limited time following the conference.

Green Bay, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced participation in the following investment conference:

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

CONTACT: Kara Leiterman Schneider 920-370-7188 leitermank@schneider.com Steve Bindas Schneider 920-592-SNDR (7637) investor@schneider.com