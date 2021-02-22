ORO VALLEY, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tautachrome Inc. (OTC PINK: TTCM), the developer of the ARknet platform and app, announced today the initiation of a $50,000,000 fund raise activity being undertaken by the private Arizona corporation Arknet Inc in furtherance of Tautachrome’s platform and development work. Arknet Inc is the owner of underlying intellectual property being licensed to Tautachrome for this development work, which work reached a milestone this week with ARknet app release 1.8.2.



Tim Dohse, Arknet Inc CEO, stated today “It is hard to overstate the importance of what is being accomplished by Tautachrome in its app and platform development under its license from us. We believe that the digital future for everyone in both business and pleasure is moving quickly to a fully integrated and untethered mobile experience. Untethering means moving from the physical screen of a PC or mobile device to a virtual screen through augmented reality (AR) technology, a technology that Tautachrome is pioneering and implementing into the ARknet platform at a rapid pace. Fully integrated means that a consumer can seamlessly and intuitively reach any provider or any friend for any purpose without leaving the platform. Tautachrome’s MainSt campaign, kicked off in September, was built to integrate the nation’s devasted small retail businesses onto the ARknet platform in such a way that with a single sign-on, a customer can buy from any or every business on the platform, demonstrating fast and seamless business integration across any number of businesses. And this week the ARknet app release 1.8.2 completed the integration onto the platform of essential social features such as sharing, following, posting, meetups and chat, for a gentle marriage of business with social.”

Mr. Dohse went on to say “Tautachrome has pressed hard implementing existing AR technology onto the ARknet platform, and has contributed to new AR patent applications to perfect our vision of moving mobile from a physical screen to a virtual interface. We appreciate the progress that Tautachrome has made towards our vision of the fully integrated and untethered mobile experience. We think the rapid adoption of the ARknet app is now the inevitable next step. This amazing progress is why we have initiated a $50,000,000 fund raise in support of Tautachrome’s ARknet app activity in moving towards rapid ARknet app adoption.”