 

New fixed-rate bonds with up to 30 years interest-only period

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 15:59  |  53   |   |   

To    Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

 

 

22 February 2021  

New fixed-rate bonds with up to 30 years interest-only period

Nykredit opens a new 30-year fixed-rate bond with a coupon of 1.5 per cent, an interest-only period up to 30 years and a maturity date on 1 October 2053.

The new bonds will be used to fund lending in Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.

The Final Bond Terms will be published in separate stock exchange announcement.

Questions may be addressed to Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14, or Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66.

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New fixed-rate bonds with up to 30 years interest-only period To    Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S     22 February 2021   New fixed-rate bonds with up to 30 years interest-only period Nykredit opens a new 30-year fixed-rate bond with a coupon of 1.5 per cent, an interest-only period up to 30 years and a maturity …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin