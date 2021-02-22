 

Summary of Baltic Horizon Fund webinar

On the 22nd of February 2021, Baltic Horizon held an investor webinar where fund manager Tarmo Karotam introduced results of Q4 2020 report.

Baltic Horizon Fund would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here. Presentation is available here.

Additional information:

Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com


