EnPro to Present at J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 22.02.2021, 16:00 | 32 | 0 | 0 22.02.2021, 16:00 | EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, March 2. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, www.enproindustries.com. About EnPro Industries EnPro is a leading industrial technology company using materials science to push boundaries in semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at https://www.enproindustries.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005028/en/



