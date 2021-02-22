Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading independent wholesaler and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and commercial horticultural products, unveiled PHOTOBIO•TX and PHOTOBIO•T linear top lights— the newest additions to the Phantom PHOTOBIO series of next generation LED tech solutions. The high-performance products, optimized for greenhouse applications, were developed by Hydrofarm and further expand the Company’s portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products such as lighting, climate control, nutrients and growing media.

Hydrofarm’s Phantom PHOTOBIO•TX and PHOTOBIO•T Greenhouse and Indoor Grow Lights Power Green for Sustainable Farming (Photo: Business Wire)

“We believe that our PHOTOBIO TX and T top lights are smart, affordable investments for growers looking to successfully cultivate all types of crops in controlled environments and in their homes. The Phantom PHOTOBIO LED line’s exacting design, extreme efficiency and extraordinary performance support the power to grow healthier food and plants,” said Bill Toler, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Hydrofarm. “Following our December 2020 IPO, we continue to enhance our portfolio with equipment to empower our customers.”

Phantom PHOTOBIO•TX and PHOTOBIO•T are slim, high efficiency LED top lights that act as a natural light supplement for greenhouses. They provide minimal self-shading and can also act as a strong sole-source LED that provides better plant canopy access. The ultra-effective commercial design utilizes a proprietary heat sink construction, and the products are built with architectural-grade aluminum and a unique heat pipe cooling system that provides superior heat dissipation. The S4 spectrum delivers ideal conditions for plant health to deliver consistent crop quality. These fixtures provide horticulture professionals increased performance and yields while maximizing ROI.

WATCH: Phantom PHOTOBIO: How Quality Is Made (video)

Suggested retail pricing (SRP) for the PHOTOBIO•TX is $999 and PHOTOBIO•T is $599. The LED linear top lights are available for sale at specialty hydroponics retailers and to commercial / greenhouse distributors through Hydrofarm’s commercial sales team. Click here for more information.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading independent distributor and manufacturer of controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For more than 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers in the U.S. and Canadian markets make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com

