 

New York Knicks and New York Rangers Join Together to Welcome Fans Back to Madison Square Garden

At the start of the first week in which Madison Square Garden can welcome fans in almost a year, members of the New York Rangers and the New York Knicks organizations have joined together to express excitement and gratitude about their return. The teams will play in front of roughly 2,000 fans, beginning with the Knicks on Tuesday, February 23 vs. Golden State, followed by the Rangers on Friday, February 26 vs. Boston.

New York Knicks and New York Rangers join together to welcome fans back to Madison Square Garden (Photo credit: MSG Sports)

“We’re very excited,” said Knicks Head Coach Tom Thibodeau. “We understand how important our fans are and certainly appreciate all the support that they’ve given us…We’re looking forward to the day when The Garden is full, but we’re excited to have our fans in the building - they’re an important part of our organization.”

“Rangers fans are special - and we understand all the support they’ve given us from afar, so we cannot wait for the day The Garden is full,” said Rangers Head Coach David Quinn. “Even if it’s just a couple thousand fans to start, we’re beyond excited to see them in the stands and hear their energy during the game.”

MSG Sports has taken a fan-friendly approach to the reopen, ensuring as many fans as possible have the opportunity to purchase tickets. Tickets to each game are being made available first to Season Ticket Members and suite holders and then to the general public, all at varying price points, starting at $50. The two teams started with their first three games, which for the Knicks includes Golden State on February 23, Sacramento on February 25 and Indiana on February 27. The Rangers first three games are against Boston on February 26 and 28 and Buffalo on March 2.

The Knicks also expect to announce today at 2:00 p.m. a general public on-sale for their March 4 game vs. Detroit.

“New York has been through a lot this year, especially through COVID,” said Knicks forward Obi Toppin. “And for us to have the opportunity to play in front of fans is definitely going in the right direction... I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was a young kid, playing in this amazing arena with all these amazing fans and for the day to finally be here is amazing.”

