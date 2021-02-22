 

UPS Inducts 1,412 Of Its Safest Drivers Into Circle Of Honor

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Nearly 940 Drivers Accident-Free for 35 Years or more, Six for 50 or more
  • Elite Drivers in Countries outside the U.S. now total 660 

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the induction of 1,412 men and women into the Circle of Honor, an elite group of UPS drivers who have been among the safest drivers on the road, and have not had an avoidable accident for 25 years or more. With those new inductees, the Circle of Honor now includes 10,779 of UPS’s active brown-clad drivers.

As a global pandemic made their services more important than ever, UPS drivers continued to help deliver three percent of the world’s GDP – averaging over 20 million packages per day in 2020, from important documents and just-in-time business inventory, to food, clothing and even critical PPE along with millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Safe driving is a focus for all UPS drivers, who as a group log close to 3.5 billion miles per year and deliver 5.5 billion packages annually. Collectively, active UPS Circle of Honor drivers have driven about 15 billion miles without so much as a fender-bender.

“I send my sincere appreciation to all of our drivers, and a special ‘Thank You’ to our Circle of Honor members. Your commitment to safety is part of what makes UPS great,” said UPS CEO Carol Tomé. 

In addition to drivers in the U.S., this year’s Circle of Honor incudes new members from Canada, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Mexico, Singapore and Taiwan.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest package delivery companies with 2020 revenue of $84.6 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company’s more than 540,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to being a steward of the environment and positively contributing to the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion. The company can be found on the Internet at www.ups.com, with more information at www.stories.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com. 

