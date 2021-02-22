 

Medifirst Solutions Announces a Clinical Study for a Breast Cancer Diagnostic Medical Device

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 16:30  |  32   |   |   

Freehold, NJ, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. (OTC: MFST) (the “Company” or “Medifirst”), is pleased to announce it is a Sponsor and Collaborator for an upcoming breast cancer clinical study for real-time margin detection.

About 1 in 8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Besides skin cancer, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the effectiveness and accuracy of an investigational diagnostics FLIM imaging device to provide direct support during lumpectomy cancer surgery to achieve the common goal of improving patient quality of life by decreasing the rates of re-operation.  It is estimated that up to 24% of women have a second surgery because the margins were not clear as per the pathology results. This causes great distress to the patient and adds additional burden to the hospital system and surgeons. We believe there is a need for real-time imaging, a device that can show us where a tumor ends and healthy tissue begins while the patient is still asleep on the operating table. 

The FLIM Diagnostics imaging device was created to improve patient quality of life by decreasing rates of re-operation. FLIM has the potential to be able to visualize cancer margins in real-time, during surgery and FLIM Diagnostic can potentially differentiate between cancerous and non-cancerous specimens. FLIM analysis by the surgeon will not take more than several minutes, therefore not adding any significant time for patient to be under anesthesia. All specimens will be (In-Vitro) removed from the patient’s body prior to their evaluation by the FLIM technique. FLIM margin results will be compared directly with pathology results for accuracy of the findings.

Breast-conserving surgery is a critical first step of treatment for many women with breast cancer. The goal is to remove all the cancer cells, leaving behind only healthy tissue. However, today, surgeons do not use a diagnostic device to determine if all cancer has been removed during the initial surgery; instead, patients must wait until days after surgery to find out if all the cancer has been removed and the margins were cleared. 

This study is to evaluate the FLIM Diagnostic ((Fluorescent Lifetime Imaging Microscopy), a medical device that can immediately, during surgery, analyze the removed breast tissue to confirm that the margins are cancer free. The removed tissue is not damaged and can still get sent out for routine pathology testing to confirm the results of the FLIM diagnostics technology. We further believe that this technology would present a dramatic improvement in treating breast cancer patients.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medifirst Solutions Announces a Clinical Study for a Breast Cancer Diagnostic Medical Device Freehold, NJ, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - MEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. (OTC: MFST) (the “Company” or “Medifirst”), is pleased to announce it is a Sponsor and Collaborator for an upcoming breast cancer clinical study for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin