 

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 17:03  |  21   |   |   

WEST BEND, Wis., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 16, 2021, Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for the purpose of electing directors and ratifying the appointment of its independent public accounting firm.

Donald Murn and Stephen Sinner were nominated for re-election by the Board of Directors and at the Annual Meeting each was elected to the Board for a three year term expiring at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The terms of the following directors continued after the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders: each of Justin Herman and David Jorgensen (until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders) and, Greg Remus, (until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders).

Ratification of the appointment of CliftonLarsonAllen LLP by the Company's Audit Committee as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021 required the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast on the matter with respect to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The stockholders voted to ratify the appointment of CliftonLarsonAllen LLP as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021.

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank serving communities in Washington and Waukesha through its eight full service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Contact:       Kirk Emerich - Executive Vice President and CFO

Greg Remus - President and CEO

262-335-6037

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting WEST BEND, Wis., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - On February 16, 2021, Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for the purpose of electing directors and ratifying the appointment of its independent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin