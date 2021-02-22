DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Delivery Hero SE: Issuance of new shares in connection with existing stock option program and sale of shares for option holders by way of accelerated bookbuilding



22.02.2021 / 17:38

Berlin, 22 February 2021 - The management board of Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), with the consent of the supervisory board, today resolved to issue new shares under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights with regard to the existing stock option program for current and former employees, directors and supporters of Delivery Hero and its subsidiaries. Up to 560,274 new ordinary registered shares ("New Shares"), representing up to approx. 0.27% of Delivery Hero's registered share capital, will be issued to beneficiaries of the stock option program who have exercised their stock options. Delivery Hero's registered share capital will be increased through a partial exercise of its existing authorized capital that has been granted for this specific purpose by an amount of up to EUR 560,274.00 from EUR 208,820,900.00 to up to EUR 209,381,174.00. The New Shares, like all other outstanding shares of Delivery Hero, will carry full dividend rights as of 1 January 2020 and be admitted to trading and included in the existing quotation for Delivery Hero's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Delivery of the New Shares to institutional investors is expected for 26 February 2021.

Approximately 440,000 of these New Shares will be offered to institutional investors for purchase through an accelerated bookbuild offering upon instruction and for the benefit of certain beneficiaries, inter alia, so that they can finance the exercise prices and income taxes. Niklas Östberg, CEO and founder of Delivery Hero, exercised 280,000 stock options (corresponding to approximately 43% of his total vested stock options) which would otherwise expire and lapse without compensation in a few months. He intends to hold approximately 66,000 of the shares he will receive for his exercised stock options and to sell the remainder of the shares in the offering. Emmanuel Thomassin, CFO of Delivery Hero, exercised 50,000 stock options (corresponding to approximately 15% of his total vested stock options) which would otherwise expire and lapse without compensation this year or early next year, and intends to sell these 50,000 shares in the offering. UniCredit Bank AG acts as Sole Bookrunner on the share placement.