ABO Wind AG: Preliminary figures show higher net profit for 2020

Preliminary figures show higher net profit for 2020

- Net profit increased by 1.7 to 13.1 million euros

- Equity ratio rises to 56 percent

As expected, ABO Wind has achieved a good result in the 2020 financial year. According to preliminary figures, the group's net profit increased by 1.7 to 13.1 million euros compared to 2019. The publication of the complete and audited financial statement, consolidated as well as individual, is planned for Monday, 15 March.

"Even though there may still be corrections to the figures during the current audit work, it is apparent that the positive business development has continued despite restrictions and delays associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," says Managing Board member Dr Jochen Ahn. The annual financial statement shows that ABO Wind is still on the right track to contribute to the energy transition in an increasing number of countries and remain economically successful at the same time.

With good annual results and capital increases, ABO Wind has created the conditions for commissioning much larger wind and solar farms in the future. At 56 percent, the equity ratio is currently at a high level and offers the opportunity for further expansion of the business activities.




Contact:
Alexander Koffka
Phone: +49 (0)611 267 65-515
Fax: +49 611 267 65-599
E-Mail: alexander.koffka@abo-wind.de

Language: English
Company: ABO Wind AG
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 5199
E-mail: global@abo-wind.de
Internet: www.abo-wind.de
ISIN: DE0005760029
WKN: 576002
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
