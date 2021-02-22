VALBIOTIS Announces the First Patient’s First Visit in the Phase II HEART Clinical Study on TOTUM-070 and Steps up Its Research Program Against Hypercholesterolemia in 2021

The Company is stepping up development of TOTUM-070 in 2021, with the completion of a complementary clinical study and preclinical work on lipid metabolism. These preclinical results will be submitted to the American Heart Association (AHA) meeting at the end of the year.

VALBIOTIS (FR0013254851 – ALVAL / eligible for the PEA/SME) (Paris:ALVAL), a French Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces the First Patient's First Visit in the Phase II HEART clinical study evaluating TOTUM-070, an innovative active substance for the reduction of blood LDL-cholesterol levels, a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

Murielle CAZAUBIEL, member of the Management Board and Director of Development and Medical Affairs at VALBIOTIS, comments: “The start of recruitment for the Phase II HEART clinical study kicks off a decisive year for the development of TOTUM-070. This study should demonstrate the clinical efficacy of our active substance against excess blood LDL-cholesterol, a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease worldwide. Pending these results in early 2022, and given the potential of TOTUM-070, we have decided to conduct several complementary clinical and preclinical studies simultaneously this year. This is an ambitious program, which should provide a maximum amount of data by early next year and confirm TOTUM-070 as an additional innovation for people at risk of cardiovascular disease.”

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, Phase II HEART clinical study is designed to evaluate the efficacy of a 5g daily dose of TOTUM-070 on blood LDL-cholesterol levels, its primary endpoint. The study will include 120 people with LDL-cholesterol levels between 130 and 190 mg/dL. Results are expected in early 2022.

Development of TOTUM-070 stepped up in 2021

Simultaneously with the HEART study, VALBIOTIS has decided to conduct a complementary clinical study to expand knowledge of TOTUM-070 and its effects on lipid metabolism in humans. Conducted on a limited number of volunteers, it will combine a bioavailability study, metabolomic analysis (characterization and quantification of TOTUM-070 metabolites) and targeted ex-vivo mode of action tests on human cell models, mainly hepatic. Results are expected before the end of 2021.