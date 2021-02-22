 

VALBIOTIS Announces the First Patient’s First Visit in the Phase II HEART Clinical Study on TOTUM-070 and Steps up Its Research Program Against Hypercholesterolemia in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 17:40   

Regulatory News:

VALBIOTIS (FR0013254851 – ALVAL / eligible for the PEA/SME) (Paris:ALVAL), a French Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces the First Patient's First Visit in the Phase II HEART clinical study evaluating TOTUM-070, an innovative active substance for the reduction of blood LDL-cholesterol levels, a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

The Company is stepping up development of TOTUM-070 in 2021, with the completion of a complementary clinical study and preclinical work on lipid metabolism. These preclinical results will be submitted to the American Heart Association (AHA) meeting at the end of the year.

Murielle CAZAUBIEL, member of the Management Board and Director of Development and Medical Affairs at VALBIOTIS, comments: “The start of recruitment for the Phase II HEART clinical study kicks off a decisive year for the development of TOTUM-070. This study should demonstrate the clinical efficacy of our active substance against excess blood LDL-cholesterol, a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease worldwide. Pending these results in early 2022, and given the potential of TOTUM-070, we have decided to conduct several complementary clinical and preclinical studies simultaneously this year. This is an ambitious program, which should provide a maximum amount of data by early next year and confirm TOTUM-070 as an additional innovation for people at risk of cardiovascular disease.”

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, Phase II HEART clinical study is designed to evaluate the efficacy of a 5g daily dose of TOTUM-070 on blood LDL-cholesterol levels, its primary endpoint. The study will include 120 people with LDL-cholesterol levels between 130 and 190 mg/dL. Results are expected in early 2022.

Development of TOTUM-070 stepped up in 2021

Simultaneously with the HEART study, VALBIOTIS has decided to conduct a complementary clinical study to expand knowledge of TOTUM-070 and its effects on lipid metabolism in humans. Conducted on a limited number of volunteers, it will combine a bioavailability study, metabolomic analysis (characterization and quantification of TOTUM-070 metabolites) and targeted ex-vivo mode of action tests on human cell models, mainly hepatic. Results are expected before the end of 2021.

16.02.21
VALBIOTIS autorisiert den Start von HEART, der multizentrischen klinischen Phase-II-Studie zu TOTUM-070 zur Senkung des LDL-Cholesterinspiegels

16.02.21
ALVAL.PA (Mkap €16 M) Vorbeugung von NASH ,Diabetes,Fettleibigkeit u.a