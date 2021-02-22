 

See Ya Speed Bumps. T-Mobile Unleashes 5G with New Magenta MAX Plan

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS):

What’s the news: In another 5G first, T-Mobile is unleashing the capacity of America’s largest and fastest 5G network with the new Magenta MAX, delivering unlimited Premium Data — both 4G LTE and 5G on your smartphone, so you can’t be slowed down based on how much you use. Plus, with T-Mobile’s new Zero Cost to Switch deal, AT&T and Verizon customers can get up to $650 and pay zero device switching costs when they bring their own phones.

Why it matters: Today’s wireless plans are built for limited-capacity 4G networks. Magenta MAX is the first plan built to take full advantage of 5G’s capacity and speed.

Who it’s for: Everyone who is tired of hearing what a 5G network can do and is ready to experience it.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is un-leashing 5G like no one else. Introducing Magenta MAX, the first and only 5G smartphone plan built to show what a truly powerful 5G network can do for consumers. Magenta MAX delivers unlimited Premium Data — 4G and 5G — on your smartphone. That means you can’t be slowed down based on how much you use. Plus, Magenta MAX is made for video streaming with UHD (ultra-high definition) streaming up to 4K resolution and Netflix on Us on all MAX plans, now including single line customers. And Magenta MAX comes with the industry’s most generous smartphone mobile hotspot at 40GB of high-speed data included for consumers! Simply put, Magenta MAX sets a new bar in wireless, with the best benefits at a better price than other premium plans!

Legacy smartphone plans are built for lower capacity 4G LTE networks, so Verizon, AT&T and even T-Mobile’s unlimited plans allow providers to lower your network priority if you’ve used a massive amount of data, which means that you might hit speed bumps if the network gets congested. Verizon and AT&T market this as “Premium Data” and give most customers 50GB. But, there’s nothing premium about paying more for fast 5G that’s only in “some parts of some cities.”* Now we’re in the 5G era, and T-Mobile has lit up the highest-capacity 5G network available — a network so powerful it can start unleashing the power of 5G to deliver unlimited Premium Data.

Diskussion: T-Mobile US, In - wie lange dauert es noch bis eine Übernahme kommt ?
