 

Capgemini Press Release// Jim Bailey joins Capgemini as CEO of the Americas Strategic Business Unit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 17:40  |  61   |   |   

Hi,

Please find below the press release issued today.

Best regards,

Florence Lièvre
Global PR Manager | Group Marketing & Communications

Capgemini Group | Paris
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71
Email : florence.lievre@capgemini.com
_____________________

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Capgemini SE!
Long
Basispreis 122,27€
Hebel 8,90
Ask 1,54
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 157,27€
Hebel 7,38
Ask 2,05
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Press Relations:
Sam Connatty
Tel.: +44 0370 904 3601
Email: sam.connatty@capgemini.com
   

Jim Bailey joins Capgemini as CEO of the Americas Strategic Business Unit

Paris, February 22 2021 – Capgemini announces the appointment of Jim Bailey as CEO of the Americas Strategic Business Unit and Group Executive Board Member. In his new role Jim will focus on achieving Capgemini’s growth ambition across the region and consolidating its position as a strategic partner to CxOs in the key markets of North America and Latin America.

Jim brings to Capgemini a breadth of leadership experience in digital services across many industries, including management of strategic partnerships and large accounts. His impressive track record will strengthen our senior client relationships and accelerate the development of the Group’s business across the Americas,” comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. “Jim joins Capgemini at an exciting time to drive the expansion of our footprint in this very large and critical market for the Group. I am delighted to welcome Jim to Capgemini and the Group Executive Board.” 

“I am delighted to join Capgemini’s senior leadership team, taking the helm of the Americas Strategic Business Unit,” said Jim Bailey. “I believe that Capgemini’s extensive global presence combined with its deep functional, technical and industry expertise position it extremely well for even greater success in the Americas. The company’s full range of business transformation services are highly differentiated and drive powerful outcomes in the market. I am really looking forward to playing my part in advancing these services and growing Capgemini’s presence across the Americas.”

Jim will report to Olivier Sevillia, Chief Operating Officer of the Capgemini Group. He joined Capgemini on February 22 and will spend the coming weeks onboarding prior to assuming his role formally on April 1, 2021.

Biography: Jim Bailey
Jim Bailey comes to Capgemini from a thirty-year career at Accenture, where he was a Senior Managing Director and a founding member of the Accenture Digital leadership team. In this capacity, he was responsible for its mobility and internet-of-things practices globally, leading a team providing digital strategy, application services and embedded software, as well as digital platforms and industry vertical offerings. During this tenure, Jim was responsible for relationships with Apple, GE, Google, Intel and Microsoft.  He was also a member of Accenture’s Global Leadership Council providing overall senior leadership for the firm.

Prior to this position, Jim held a number of roles leading global, national and regional client teams. He has led complex client accounts and engagements in strategy, management consulting, technology consulting, application services and business process outsourcing across many industries. As a former Diamond Client Account Lead, Jim led client teams in the Banking, Communications, Insurance, Retail, Automotive and Travel industries. In addition to those industries, Jim also has deep client delivery experience in the Capital Markets, Consumer Goods and Manufacturing sectors.  Jim also helped establish Accenture’s Commercial Director function globally, leading corporate functions in finance, legal, human resources and account management.

Jim is a graduate of Princeton University and lives in Atlanta. He has been a leadership volunteer with the Atlanta Metro Chamber of Commerce, Atlanta Symphony and Woodruff Arts Center.

Note to editors:
High-resolution photography is available on request.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.
Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capgemini Press Release// Jim Bailey joins Capgemini as CEO of the Americas Strategic Business Unit Hi, Please find below the press release issued today. Best regards, Florence LièvreGlobal PR Manager | Group Marketing & Communications Capgemini Group | ParisTel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71Email : florence.lievre@capgemini.com_____________________ …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Capgemini Press release// A solid performance in 2020, confirming the Group’s resilience and agility
16.02.21
Press Release// Capgemini and OVHcloud announce global alliance partnership to empower organizations with secure cloud transformation
11.02.21
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini joins the World Economic Forum’s initiative to tackle racism at a systemic level as a founding member
04.02.21
News Alert// Capgemini joins Verkor venture to reinforce the European low-carbon battery value chain
31.01.21
ROUNDUP: Menschen bevorzugen eigenes Auto in der Corona-Krise - E-Autos boomen
31.01.21
Studie: Auto ein klarer Gewinner der Corona-Seuche
25.01.21
Press Release// Sanofi, Capgemini, Generali and Orange announce the creation of a digital ecosystem dedicated to e-health, a first in Europe

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.07.20
9
Capgemini unmittelbar vor Ausbruch und neuem Allzeithoch