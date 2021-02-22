Mastermind Rebounds and Posts Solid Net Income for FYE 2020

Dan Dodson, CEO of Mastermind, commented, “Results for FYE 2020 posted solid net income for the year despite the pandemic. Our team developed and executed some impressive pandemic social marketing initiatives for our clients that helped them through some difficult times. In 2020 vs 2019, Gross Margin (revenue less direct expenses) was 4% higher, combined expenses (direct, personnel, and operating) were 22% lower, and Net Income increased by $895,119. Some of the acquisition discussions we were having during the pandemic were put on hold, but many have restarted in the last 30 days. We hope to have some LOIs in place over the coming months.”

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights

Gross Margin for 2020 was $3,369,844, an increase of 4% over 2019

Net Income for 2020 was $141,174, an increase of $895,119 over 2019

Personnel Expenses for 2020 were $2,452,180, a decrease of 25% from 2019

Operating Expenses for 2020 were $3,321,445, a decrease of 16% from 2019

Detailed financial information can be found in Mastermind’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended September 30, 2020 and filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on February 19, 2021.

About Mastermind, Inc.

Mastermind, Inc. provides thinking that drives results for leading marketers. It has over 30 years of experience in dozens of industries helping involve people with leading brands in ways that inspire them to take action. Mastermind has a total, data-driven approach that drives brand consideration, trial, loyalty, and advocacy. The company has extensive marketing expertise in Content, Digital, Influencer, Social, Promotion, Channel Optimization, and Digital Issues Management. This allows Mastermind to create and execute multi-dimensional campaigns that drive results. For more information about Mastermind, Inc., please visit: www.MastermindMarketing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release of Mastermind, Inc. (the “Company”) contains, or may contain, among other things, certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results (including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company’s services; competition from existing products/services or new products/services that may emerge; the implementation of the Company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and its services; estimates of the Company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; and developments relating to the Company’s competitors) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company’s control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005699/en/