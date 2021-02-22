 

PACCAR Recognizes 10 PPM Quality Award Winners

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021   

PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) annually recognizes suppliers who exceed PACCAR’s “10 ppm” quality standard or the equivalent of 10 defective parts for every million components shipped to PACCAR. To qualify, suppliers must also meet demanding criteria for warranty support and continuous improvement. For 2020, PACCAR recognizes 369 suppliers in 27 countries on five continents for achieving this high level of quality performance.

“To achieve 10 ppm status during such a challenging year is a remarkable achievement,” said Debra Poppas, PACCAR vice president of global quality. “The performance of these suppliers speaks highly of the value of leveraging robust processes and a strong quality culture to perform at an elite level.”

“PACCAR relies on excellent suppliers to build industry-leading quality Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF trucks,” said Darrin Siver, PACCAR senior vice president. “We are proud to have such strong partners working with us, and congratulate these suppliers for their outstanding performance.”

The list of PACCAR’s 2020 10 ppm award winners worldwide can be found at www.paccar.com.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business. PACCAR shares are listed on Nasdaq Global Select Market, symbol PCAR. Its homepage is www.paccar.com.



