PACCAR Recognizes 10 PPM Quality Award Winners

PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) annually recognizes suppliers who exceed PACCAR’s “10 ppm” quality standard or the equivalent of 10 defective parts for every million components shipped to PACCAR. To qualify, suppliers must also meet demanding criteria for warranty support and continuous improvement. For 2020, PACCAR recognizes 369 suppliers in 27 countries on five continents for achieving this high level of quality performance.

“To achieve 10 ppm status during such a challenging year is a remarkable achievement,” said Debra Poppas, PACCAR vice president of global quality. “The performance of these suppliers speaks highly of the value of leveraging robust processes and a strong quality culture to perform at an elite level.”