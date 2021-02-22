 

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Fundraising Update - Expected Close of Offer

22.02.2021   

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc

Fundraising update -  expected close of Offer

22 February 2021

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million (with an over allotment facility of up to a further £10 million) which opened on 3 December 2020 (the "Offer") has seen a strong level of demand and is expected to reach £20 million shortly. The Board of the Company does not intend to utilise the over-allotment facility. As a result, the Offer is expected to close to further applications at 5.00 p.m. on Friday 26 February 2021, or such time as valid applications for approximately £20 million have been accepted.  The Company reserves the right to re-open the Offer for applications and utilise the over-allotment facility at any time up to 19 November 2021, or an earlier date if fully subscribed before then.

To obtain a copy of the Securities Note, Registration Document and/or Summary (together the “Prospectus"), Financial Advisers should call the investment manager, Beringea, on 020 7845 7820. A downloadable version of the Prospectus is also available from www.provenvcts.co.uk. If you are an investor, please contact your Financial Adviser in the first instance and make your application through them.

For further information please contact:

Shane Elliott on 020 7845 7820

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820




Wertpapier


