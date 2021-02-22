EANS-News Elisabeth Falkner appointed Head of Investor Relations - IMAGE
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Personnel
Vienna - February 22, 2021 - Elisabeth Falkner (32) has been appointed to Head
of Investor Relations at the Wienerberger Group as of March 1, 2021. She
succeeds Anna Grausgruber who is beginning a new chapter in her life and taking
maternity leave. In her new function as Head of Investor Relations, Elisabeth
Falkner will be responsible for managing communications with the financial
markets for the leading supplier of smart building and infrastructure solutions
and in her new role she will report directly to Heimo Scheuch, CEO of
Wienerberger AG.
CEO Heimo Scheuch: "Wienerberger attaches great importance to active dialogue.
Anna Grausgruber has systematically strengthened our engagement with the
financial markets. I would like to extend my sincere thanks for her excellent
work and her dedication in a challenging environment and wish her the very best
as she begins this new chapter in her life. With Elisabeth Falkner we have found
an ideal successor from within the company. Elisabeth Falkner is an M&A expert
with a deep understanding of Wienerberger's business processes and I am
delighted that she will be transferring to the Investor Relations team. In her
new function, she will be responsible for all activities that further strengthen
Wienerberger's position on the capital markets and thus generate sustainable
added value for all our shareholders."
Elisabeth Falkner joined the Wienerberger Group in early 2019 as a project
manager in Corporate Development. During this period, she was instrumental in
the successful implementation of Wienerberger's growth-strategy within the
framework of M&A transactions. Prior to joining Wienerberger she worked at a
leading international consulting firm in both the United Kingdom and in Austria.
She holds a Master's degree in Finance & Accounting from Vienna University of
Economics and Business.
Wienerberger Group
The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions
for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the
world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in
clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers
(Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes
and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in
Europe. With its total of 201 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated
revenues of EUR 3.5 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 587 million in 2019.
Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are
held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional
information on the shareholder structure is provided under https://
wienerberger.com/en/investors/share [https://wienerberger.com/en/investors/
share%20]
Further inquiry note:
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
Pictures with Announcement:
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/images/10337319/5/10665483/Portraits-342_Elisabet
h_Falkner.jpg
issuer: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
A-1100 Wien
phone: +43 1 60 192-0
FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159
mail: office@wienerberger.com
WWW: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/51390/4845312
OTS: Wienerberger AG
ISIN: AT0000831706
