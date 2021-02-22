 

EANS-News Elisabeth Falkner appointed Head of Investor Relations - IMAGE

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
22.02.2021, 18:15  |  53   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Personnel

Vienna - February 22, 2021 - Elisabeth Falkner (32) has been appointed to Head
of Investor Relations at the Wienerberger Group as of March 1, 2021. She
succeeds Anna Grausgruber who is beginning a new chapter in her life and taking
maternity leave. In her new function as Head of Investor Relations, Elisabeth
Falkner will be responsible for managing communications with the financial
markets for the leading supplier of smart building and infrastructure solutions
and in her new role she will report directly to Heimo Scheuch, CEO of
Wienerberger AG.

CEO Heimo Scheuch: "Wienerberger attaches great importance to active dialogue.
Anna Grausgruber has systematically strengthened our engagement with the
financial markets. I would like to extend my sincere thanks for her excellent
work and her dedication in a challenging environment and wish her the very best
as she begins this new chapter in her life. With Elisabeth Falkner we have found
an ideal successor from within the company. Elisabeth Falkner is an M&A expert
with a deep understanding of Wienerberger's business processes and I am
delighted that she will be transferring to the Investor Relations team. In her
new function, she will be responsible for all activities that further strengthen
Wienerberger's position on the capital markets and thus generate sustainable
added value for all our shareholders."

Elisabeth Falkner joined the Wienerberger Group in early 2019 as a project
manager in Corporate Development. During this period, she was instrumental in
the successful implementation of Wienerberger's growth-strategy within the
framework of M&A transactions. Prior to joining Wienerberger she worked at a
leading international consulting firm in both the United Kingdom and in Austria.
She holds a Master's degree in Finance & Accounting from Vienna University of
Economics and Business.

Wienerberger Group
The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions
for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the
world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in
clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers
(Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes
and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in
Europe. With its total of 201 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated
revenues of EUR 3.5 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 587 million in 2019.


Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are
held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional
information on the shareholder structure is provided under https://
wienerberger.com/en/investors/share [https://wienerberger.com/en/investors/
share%20]





Further inquiry note:
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com


end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Pictures with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/images/10337319/5/10665483/Portraits-342_Elisabet
h_Falkner.jpg

issuer: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
A-1100 Wien
phone: +43 1 60 192-0
FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159
mail: office@wienerberger.com
WWW: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/51390/4845312
OTS: Wienerberger AG
ISIN: AT0000831706
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-News Elisabeth Falkner appointed Head of Investor Relations - IMAGE - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Personnel Vienna - February 22, 2021 - Elisabeth Falkner (32) has been appointed to Head of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WAZ: Sicherheitsfirma Kötter steigt in Geschäft mit Corona-Testzentren ein
Medienpräsenz-Studie: Im Schatten der Corona-Krise / Welche Konzernchefs 2020 am stärksten in der ...
Corona sorgt für Umbruch - Volle Lager, wenig Abverkauf, Verfall: Aus für Apotheken-Bevorratung? (FOTO)
ARAG Rechtsschutz: Versicherung neu gedacht / Erweiterte Leistungen für Rückhalt bei Streitigkeiten
Ericsson 'erleichtert' 5G-Technik für einfacheren und nachhaltigeren Ausbau (FOTO)
Deutsche Umwelthilfe obsiegt vor Gericht gegen MediaMarkt-Saturn: Online-Händler müssen Rücknahme von Elektroaltgeräten sofort rechtskonform ...
Rekordjahr für XTB: 89,9 Millionen Euro Gewinn, 178,3 Millionen Euro Umsatz und über 112.000 Neukunden / ...
Rare Disease Day: mehr als 300 Millionen Menschen sind direkt betroffen
Industrieproduktion im Jahr 2020 um mehr als 10 % gesunken / Automobilhersteller und Maschinenbauer ...
China 2020 im fünften Jahr in Folge Deutschlands wichtigster Handelspartner
Titel
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Pflege-Jobs trotz Corona beliebter - Aktuelle KÖNIGSTEINER-Studie zeigt: Während Pfleger und Pflegerinnen im ganzen Land gegen Corona kämpfen, steigt die ...
Wirtschaftsmagazin CAPITAL: Britischer Starinvestor warnt vor Börsenblase (FOTO)
"AlixPartners Automotive-Electrification-Index Q4/2020 und Gesamtüberblick 2020": Der E-Riese erwacht - deutsche OEMs beim Verkauf von Elektrofahrzeugen auf der Überholspur ...
immowelt Kaufpreis-Prognose: Trotz Corona verteuern sich Eigentumswohnungen im Bestand bis Ende 2021 um bis zu 14 Prozent
Studie zeigt: Aktuelles Grenzeinkaufsverbot verändert Einkaufsverhalten der Schweizer langfristig
Als erste börsengelistete Firma Deutschlands sichert sich die SynBiotic SE mit Bitcoin gegen ...
Mehr Komfort, weniger CO2-Emissionen: Neues 7-Gang-Automatikgetriebe für EcoBoost-Mild Hybrid-Antriebsstrang (FOTO)
EANS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom / Ergebnisse für die ersten drei Quartale 2020/21
Titel
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
TERMINAVISO: Live-Übertragung der Ergebnispräsentation des Jahres 2020 der Wienerberger AG
04.02.21
EANS-Stimmrechte: Wienerberger AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß §135 Abs. 2 BörseG

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
14.187
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
15.02.21
2
Grenke Anleihen
15.02.21
9
Paragon Unternehmensanleihe 4,50 % bis 05.07.2022
08.02.21
7
Kein Geschäftsbericht angekündigt.
02.02.21
710
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?