Vienna - February 22, 2021 - Elisabeth Falkner (32) has been appointed to Head

of Investor Relations at the Wienerberger Group as of March 1, 2021. She

succeeds Anna Grausgruber who is beginning a new chapter in her life and taking

maternity leave. In her new function as Head of Investor Relations, Elisabeth

Falkner will be responsible for managing communications with the financial

markets for the leading supplier of smart building and infrastructure solutions

and in her new role she will report directly to Heimo Scheuch, CEO of

Wienerberger AG.



CEO Heimo Scheuch: "Wienerberger attaches great importance to active dialogue.

Anna Grausgruber has systematically strengthened our engagement with the

financial markets. I would like to extend my sincere thanks for her excellent

work and her dedication in a challenging environment and wish her the very best

as she begins this new chapter in her life. With Elisabeth Falkner we have found

an ideal successor from within the company. Elisabeth Falkner is an M&A expert

with a deep understanding of Wienerberger's business processes and I am

delighted that she will be transferring to the Investor Relations team. In her

new function, she will be responsible for all activities that further strengthen

Wienerberger's position on the capital markets and thus generate sustainable

added value for all our shareholders."



Elisabeth Falkner joined the Wienerberger Group in early 2019 as a project

manager in Corporate Development. During this period, she was instrumental in

the successful implementation of Wienerberger's growth-strategy within the

framework of M&A transactions. Prior to joining Wienerberger she worked at a

leading international consulting firm in both the United Kingdom and in Austria.

She holds a Master's degree in Finance & Accounting from Vienna University of

Economics and Business.



Wienerberger Group

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions

for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the

world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in

clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers

(Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes

and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in

Europe. With its total of 201 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated

revenues of EUR 3.5 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 587 million in 2019.





Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are

held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional

information on the shareholder structure is provided under https://

wienerberger.com/en/investors/share [https://wienerberger.com/en/investors/

share%20]











Further inquiry note:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com





