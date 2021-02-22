 

Societe Generale shares and voting rights as of 31 January 2021

Name of issuer:                          Société Générale S.A. – French public limited company (“SA”) with a share capital of 1,066,714,367.50 euros
                                                               Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS
                                                               Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris

Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations


Date Number of shares
composing current
share capital 		Total number of
voting rights
31st January 2021 853,371,494  

Gross:  918,854,957

 

 

