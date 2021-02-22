 

STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Date for the Release of the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2020 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 18:00  |  44   |   |   

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company serving primarily the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and twelve months operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens in New York on February 25, 2021.

On February 25, 2021 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 866 280 1157 (US Toll Free Dial In) or 08006941461 (UK Toll Free Dial In).
Access Code: 6988905

In case of any problems with the above numbers, please dial +1 6467871226 (US Toll Dial In), +44 (0) 203 0095709 (Standard International Dial In).                                                          
Access Code: 6988905

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until March 4, 2021 by dialing +1 (866) 331-1332 (US Local Dial In), +44 (0) 3333009785 (Standard International Dial In).
Access Code: 6988905

Slides and audio webcast:
There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the STEALTHGAS INC. website (www.stealthgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About STEALTHGAS INC.
StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry.  StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 50 vessels. The fleet is comprised of 46 LPG carriers, including eight Joint Venture vessels. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 436,692 cubic meters (cbm). The Company also owns three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

Visit our website at www.stealthgas.com
Company Contact:
Fenia Sakellaris
STEALTHGAS.INC.
E-mail: info@stealthgas.com

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Date for the Release of the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2020 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company serving primarily the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today that it will …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
26
StealthGas - griechischer LPG-shipper