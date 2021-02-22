 

FreeWheel Appoints Yuling Ma as Chief Technology Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 18:30  |  64   |   |   

FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, today announced that it has appointed Yuling Ma as its new chief technology officer.

In her new position, Ma will lead the development and operation of FreeWheel’s technology platform and network operations and the company’s global engineering team spanning the United States, Europe and China. She will also play a vital role in accelerating the company’s strategy and vision.

She began her new position this month and most recently served as senior vice president of engineering and general manager overseeing FreeWheel’s Beijing office. Ma is currently based in Beijing and will relocate to New York in the coming months.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Comcast Corporation!
Short
Basispreis 55,73€
Hebel 11,20
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 47,26€
Hebel 10,69
Ask 0,43
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Since joining FreeWheel two years ago, Yuling has impressed us with her leadership and vision for how to best evolve the FreeWheel technology upon which our industry has come to depend. She brings deep experience leading world-class engineering teams and is the transformational leader our industry needs for its next phase of evolution,” said FreeWheel General Manager Dave Clark. He added, “At FreeWheel, we are blessed to have a deep leadership bench with our engineering team, allowing us to continue to set the pace of innovation for our industry.”

“I’m honored to be part of the FreeWheel family and excited for what lies ahead,” Ma said. “Moving forward, I’ll be partnering with our teams globally to fuel the expansion of our technology solutions across the ecosystem so that FreeWheel can be the connective tissue between buyers and sellers, transforming how the industry works and where it’s headed.”

An engineer by training, Ma brings more than 20 years of experience in leading and working with software engineering teams worldwide. In her most recent role, Ma oversaw an engineering team that achieved significant product development and innovation milestones, including the creation of a new marketplace technology and programmatic trading capabilities. She also collaborated with FreeWheel disciplines spanning engineering, product marketing and revenue globally to pioneer and deliver innovative, customer-focused ad management solutions.

Over the course of her career, Ma has also successfully built and scaled engineering, technology, research and development and operations teams at global and start-up organizations. She joined FreeWheel from JD.com, one of China’s largest business-to-consumer e-commerce companies. There, she served as division head overseeing data products, platforms and business development. Before JD.com, Ma was chief technology officer for a Chinese start-up that provided big data solutions for the government, finance and public sectors. Prior to that, she was a founding partner and general manager for big data analytics and information management company Pegasus. Before Pegasus, she worked at MicroStrategy, a global leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software.

She began her career as a software engineer for Verizon in the U.S. and holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer science from Tsinghua University in China.

About FreeWheel
 FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement, and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers.

With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FreeWheel Appoints Yuling Ma as Chief Technology Officer FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, today announced that it has appointed Yuling Ma as its new chief technology officer. In her new position, Ma will lead the development and operation of FreeWheel’s technology platform and network operations and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
Nexstar Inc. Promotes KRON-TV’s Chris McDonnell to Vice President and General Manager of Its New ...
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
FREYR to Participate in BTIG Energy Transition EV Day Conference
MSCI to Launch Investment Solutions as a Service in Collaboration with Microsoft
Remote Work Has Increased Worker Productivity and Satisfaction, ISG Says
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Comcast NBCUniversal Announces the 10 Startups Selected for the Inaugural SportsTech Accelerator, powered by Boomtown
17.02.21
Comcast to Participate in Morgan Stanley Investor Conference
16.02.21
Echoing Green Announces $2.5 Million Commitment from Comcast NBCUniversal to Advance Racial Equity 
11.02.21
Comcast NBCUniversal Wants to Help You “Plan Your Vaccine,” Launches Nationwide Awareness Campaign and Tool to Navigate COVID-19 Vaccination Process
09.02.21
Comcast RISE to Award $5 Million in Grants to BIPOC-Owned, Small Businesses
04.02.21
Comcast Launches Black Experience on Xfinity Channel, Endorsed by African American Film Critics Association
02.02.21
Comcast Provides Update on Decade-Long Commitment to Digital Equity; Announces Plans to Accelerate Efforts In 2021
02.02.21
Comcast Business Expands Teleworker VPN Solution for Enterprise Customers with Cisco Meraki
28.01.21
Comcast Increases Dividend by $0.08 to $1.00 Per Share on an Annualized Basis in 2021
28.01.21
Comcast Reports 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results