 

Befimmo SA Befimmo continues to grow

Acquisition of the office building of the "Esprit Courbevoie" project in Louvain-la-Neuve

Befimmo has acquired a 94-year long lease on the office building of the "Esprit Courbevoie" project, in state of future completion, for an amount of approximately € 27 million. The expected yield on investment is 5.6%.


