 

Buyer Group Led by Evercel Completes Acquisition of ZAGG

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 18:23  |  43   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Inc (Nasdaq: ZAGG) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “ZAGG,” or the “Company”), a leading global mobile lifestyle company, today announced the completion of its sale to a buyer group led by Evercel, Inc. (“Evercel”).

The transaction was previously announced on December 11, 2020 and received approval from ZAGG’s stockholders on February 18, 2021. As a result of the completion of the transaction, ZAGG’s stockholders will receive $4.20 per share in cash and a contingent right to receive an additional payment of up to $0.30 per share, and ZAGG’s common stock will cease to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select exchange.

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, mobile keyboards, power management solutions, social tech, and personal audio sold under the ZAGG, mophie, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, Gear4, and HALO brands. ZAGG has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. ZAGG products are available worldwide, and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Evercel, Inc.

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EVRC) is a holding company that brings an entrepreneurial approach to acquiring and managing business through a hands-on, data-driven approach to partnering with strong management teams for long term results.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:
ICR Inc.
Brendon Frey
203-682-8216
brendon.frey@icrinc.com

Company:
ZAGG Inc
Jeff DuBois
801-506-7336
jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com




Disclaimer

