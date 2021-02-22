Buyer Group Led by Evercel Completes Acquisition of ZAGG

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Inc (Nasdaq: ZAGG) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “ZAGG,” or the “Company”), a leading global mobile lifestyle company, today announced the completion of its sale to a buyer group led by Evercel, Inc. (“Evercel”).



The transaction was previously announced on December 11, 2020 and received approval from ZAGG’s stockholders on February 18, 2021. As a result of the completion of the transaction, ZAGG’s stockholders will receive $4.20 per share in cash and a contingent right to receive an additional payment of up to $0.30 per share, and ZAGG’s common stock will cease to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select exchange.