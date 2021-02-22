 

Tide Loads of Hope Powered by Tide Cleaners Helps Lighten the Load for Texas Families Faced with Crisis

22.02.2021   

Families across the state of Texas are suffering from the effects of an unprecedented string of harsh weather leaving millions without access to electricity, heat, water and much more. To help lighten the load for families in Texas, Tide Loads of Hope powered by Tide Cleaners will be offering free laundry services at all Texas Tide Cleaners locations. Tide Cleaners businesses are locally owned and operated. In an uncertain time, Tide Cleaners hopes to provide the certainty of clean clothes to the community in an effort to help those in need.

Texas residents can locate a nearby Tide Cleaners and get their personal clothes washed for free beginning Monday, February 22 through the end of operating hours on Friday, February 26. Tide Cleaners believes in the importance of life over laundry. With families all across the state facing challenges unlike any other, this is more true now than ever before.

Texas residents can take the following steps to use the service:

  • Visit TideCleaners.com/locations to find the nearest Tide Cleaners.
  • Pack up your dirty laundry and drive to your nearest Tide Cleaners storefront. Please remember to follow all COVID-19 protocols when visiting a location. This includes wearing facial coverings and social distancing when on the store site.
  • You can use Tide Cleaners services the following ways:
    • Drive-Thru & Carside Valet – Stay in your car and one of our service representatives will assist you for pick-up, drop-off and order payment.
    • Lobby –We utilize bins to help minimize person to person contact. If you visit our lobby, please practice CDC guidance and maintain safe distance from employees and other guests.
  • Our stores continue to have high standards for hygiene and sanitation. We have increased the frequency of cleaning our stores, countertops and other surfaces as precautionary measures. We’ve increased the frequency of employees washing their hands with soap and water and drying their hands with paper towels. Additionally, we use rubber gloves to handle garments. We are continuing to follow guidelines and recommendations set in place by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for all Tide Cleaners locations.
  • At Tide Cleaners, we are committed to using an extensive cleaning process for all garments to ensure an effective and professional clean. Our dry cleaning process involves high temperatures and uses environmentally friendly technology. We have scientists working around the clock to ensure our guests receive a thorough clean on all garments that are brought to Tide Cleaners.

Free services are available for guests one time between February 22 and February 26. Each family can have one bag up to 13 pounds cleaned free of charge. When Tide Cleaners reaches capacity for the day, we will let guests know that we are unable to accept any further loads that day, and they can return the following day to have their laundry done. COVID-19 exposed clothing, clothing worn while treating patients with COVID-19, leathers and wedding dresses are not eligible.

Wertpapier


