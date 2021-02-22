The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at approximately 3:45 p.m. PT/ 6:45 p.m. ET.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

