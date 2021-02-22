 

DGAP-News CPI Property Group - Results of Share Buy-back Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.02.2021, 19:00  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Share Buyback
CPI Property Group - Results of Share Buy-back Offer

22.02.2021 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 22 February 2021

CPI Property Group - Results of Share Buy-back Offer

On 15 February 2021, CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") announced the intention to purchase up to 650,000,000 shares under CPIPG's share buy-back programme (the "Offer").

At the closing of the offer period, shareholders of the Company presented a total of 641,658,176 shares for tender. As anticipated, the vast majority of shares were tendered by the Group's primary shareholder, Radovan Vitek, and the Group's subsidiary, CPI FIM SA.

In line with the terms of the Offer, the Company anticipates the signing of share transfer agreements on 26 February 2021. The Company will announce the completion of the buyback upon the acquisition of the shares.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com


22.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1170205

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1170205  22.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1170205&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CPI Property Group - Results of Share Buy-back Offer DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Share Buyback CPI Property Group - Results of Share Buy-back Offer 22.02.2021 / 19:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CPI Property Group (société anonyme) 40, rue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps System der 3. Generation zur Herstellung von blauem ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
wallstreet: online capital AG: Migration der VW-Bank-Kunden erfolgreich abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: First tech-focused SPAC in Europe successfully launches on the Frankfurt Stock ...
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE: Ausgabe neuer Aktien unter bestehendem Aktienoptionsprogramm und Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG welcomes Digital Domain as new investor and strategic partner
DGAP-News: Linde Recognized by S&P Global in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Änderung in der Konzernleitung der Belimo-Gruppe
DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE:
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
AIXTRON: „NeuroSys' ist ein Zukunftscluster der BMBF-Initiative „Clusters4Future' / ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto European CE-IVD Application for 25-Minute COVID-19 RT-PCR Test
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Early Repayment of Schuldschein Loans due in 2023
16.02.21
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF A BUY-BACK OFFER BY THE COMPANY
15.02.21
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Profit and Credit Estimates for 2020
27.01.21
DGAP-News: CPI Property Group - 10-year Bond and Hybrid Offerings