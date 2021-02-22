 

11 UBS Advisors in San Diego named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that nine Financial Advisors and two Private Wealth Advisors in the firm’s San Diego Market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

Those are: Frank Baldwin, Brian Donaldson, Braydon Hamilton, and Christopher Radici of the La Jolla office; Peter Andreasen, Courtney Liddy and Earl Thompson of the downtown San Diego office; Blair Cannon, Kalyn Maher Walker and Steven DeMatteo of the Carmel Valley office; and Daniel Shiu of the Honolulu office, which falls under the San Diego market.

“These advisors are dedicated, hard-working and careful to offer insightful and objective advice to clients, utilizing the breadth and depth of the firm’s global resources,” said Chris Marsh, San Diego Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “I’m proud to see them recognized for their great work.”

This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 5,000 Advisors across the country, managing more than $6 trillion in client assets. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/#52c71233291d.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

