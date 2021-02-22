 

Cooper Tire Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CTB

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) to The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is fair to Cooper Tire shareholders. Under the merger agreement, Cooper Tire shareholders will receive $41.75 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per Cooper Tire share.

Halper Sadeh encourages Cooper Tire shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Cooper Tire and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible price for Cooper Tire shareholders; (2) determine whether Goodyear is underpaying for Cooper Tire; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Cooper Tire shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Cooper Tire shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

