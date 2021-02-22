 

Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Targets Growth in Pregnancy Beauty After High Profile Mention

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 19:04  |  67   |   |   

In a video for Vouge, supermodel Gigi Hadid mentions her use of clean and natural Oliveda during her recent pregnancy

Santa Monica, CA, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), a leading international natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology innovator, is making a strong push into the growing pregnancy beauty market on the heels of a mention by international supermodel and beauty influencer Gigi Hadid, who stated that she used Oliveda products produced by Oliveda International’s second-tier subsidiary during her recent pregnancy.  The video can be seen at can been seen at https://www.vogue.com/article/gigi-hadid-beauty-secrets.

According to industry research firms, the global pregnancy care products market size was valued at over $23 million in 2019 and is expected to reach almost $42 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the 2020 to 2026 forecast period.  In recent years there has been a reported shift away from traditional home skincare remedies during pregnancy to commercially available products.  At the same time, rising awareness of natural, holistic skincare solutions is driving consumers attention towards use of safer and more effective skincare products.  The market for organic pregnancy care products is rising both globally and in the United States.

During the sensitive months of pregnancy, our demands on everything that comes especially close to us change.  It is even more important to provide and pamper our largest organ, the skin, which protects and embraces us for a lifetime, with active ingredients that are 100% beneficial, caring and nourishing, and contain 0% harmful or inactive ingredients.

Our belief is that Gigi Hadid's skin care routine during her pregnancy is a sign of her trust in the power of nature - and in pure Oliveda products.  Our recommendations for demanding skin during pregnancy include:

For the complexion – the regenerating Jasmine Face Oil F27; Against impurities and irritations of the skin – the anti-inflammatory and soothing SOS Skin Gel B14; For the body – Oliveda  Body Oil Lavender Vanilla B28.  Oliveda Clean Beauty, without harmful or ineffective ingredients, but 100% pure, highly effective nature.

About Oliveda International, Inc. 
Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment.  The company has also developed a globally unique wearable beauty and health technology.  In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company’s wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH second-tier subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul.  Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years.  Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain.  Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com, https://us.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.   

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.  The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law. 

CONTACT: Oliveda International, Inc.
Investor Relations
619-452-6075
olvi@advanceprgroup.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Targets Growth in Pregnancy Beauty After High Profile Mention In a video for Vouge, supermodel Gigi Hadid mentions her use of clean and natural Oliveda during her recent pregnancySanta Monica, CA, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), a leading international natural …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Subsidiary Products Gain Recognition by Top International Supermodel and Beauty Influencer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
4
Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Projects LA Dope and Olive Tree People Subsidiaries With $17.7 Mi
25.06.20
3
Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Reports Continued Sales Growth in Challenging Time