 

Harris Williams Enhances Senior Capabilities Across the Firm with 26 Promotions

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces the promotion of 26 senior professionals from the firm’s Frankfurt, Germany; London; Minneapolis; Richmond, Virginia; San Francisco; and Washington, D.C. offices. The promotions expand our senior capabilities across the firm.

“Our ability to attract, develop and retain premier talent across all geographies ensures we deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients,” said Ned Valentine, executive managing director at Harris Williams. “I am incredibly proud of these professionals who provide the highest level of client service, and thankful to them for their contributions to Harris Williams. They are recognized for their expertise, their execution excellence and their commitment to one another. I am excited to watch Harris Williams continue to thrive under their leadership.”

Promotions to managing director include the following: Jeff Burkett, Doug Kinard and Julien Oussadon.

Promotions to director include the following: Tyler Bradshaw, Brandt Carr, Ty Denoncourt, Stephan Doering, David Jones, William McBride, Jonathan Meredith, Beau Pierce, Florian Ripperger, Neha Shah, Bryce Walker, Greg Waller and Andy Warczak.

Promotions to vice president include the following: Trey Balson, Charles Busch, Evan Clark, Robert Engelhardt, Michael Mahoney, Shinik Patel, Dan Savage and Marshall Wills.

Harris Williams is also pleased to announce that Geoffrey Smith has been named co-head of the Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group and Matt White has been named co-head of the Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EPI) Group.

“Geoff and Matt have each made significant contributions to their respective Industry Groups and their strength of leadership is evident in their commitment to the firm and to our clients,” said Bob Baltimore, co-head of M&A at Harris Williams.

“We are excited to recognize Geoff and Matt’s efforts in this way and welcome them as group heads,” added John Neuner, co-head of M&A at Harris Williams. “They are both great assets to the firm and we are confident they will help lead their respective teams through continued success.”

Smith will join Cheairs Porter in leading the HCLS Group and White will join Drew Spitzer in guiding the EPI Group.

