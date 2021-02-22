Virtu Financial CEO Douglas A. Cifu to Participate in Interview on Market Structure Trends with Bloomberg’s Larry Tabb on February 23, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset, financial services and products across the complete investment cycle, announced today that Virtu CEO, Douglas A. Cifu will participate in an interview with Larry Tabb, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Head of Market Structure Research, to discuss the growth of retail investing, execution quality, price improvement, payment for order flow, as well as clearing and other market structure topics on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.



Attendees can register on the investor relations section of Virtu’s website at http://ir.virtu.com/.