 

Patent Office Grants AgJunction Reissued Patent

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX), ("AgJunction" or the “Company”), announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company a reissued patent titled “Raster-based Contour Swathing for Guidance and Variable-Rate Chemical Application.”

This invention concerns a ground facing optical sensor that detects the motion of an off-road vehicle over the ground. The signals generated from this sensor are used to compensate for errors in the inertial data fed into the control system. Among other uses, an optical sensor signal can be utilized to compensate during a GNSS outage, which could not be done previously.

“We are very pleased to be awarded the reissue of this important patent,” said Bob Barjesteh, executive vice president and general counsel for AgJunction. “We have filed a select few reissue applications as part of our ongoing IP optimization strategy. This reissued patent has emerged with strengthened claim language which more closely aligns with our business and industry.”

AgJunction currently owns or exclusively licenses over 200 precision agriculture patents and pending patents worldwide.

About AgJunction
AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the Company’s vision with respect to autosteering for farmers and the expectation that regular updates will be pushed out to the app ensuring farmers can always operate their Wheelman products with the most up-to-date technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information contained in this press release.

