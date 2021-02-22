Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 22 February 2021 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each (“Generalist Shares”) and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription that opened on 27 February 2020 (“Offers”) as follows:

Date Generalist

Shares Average

issue price

per share Healthcare

Shares Average

issue price

per share 22 February 2021 672,873 62.10p 177,953 66.04p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 26 February 2021.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:

Shares

in issue Voting

rights

per share Voting

rights DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 232 1,825,201,304 DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each 11,192,136 375 4,197,051,000 Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each 47,308,832 860 40,685,595,520 Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each 19,230,091 860 16,537,878,260 Total voting rights 63,245,726,084

Included in these issues of equity under the Offers were allotments of Generalist Shares to PDMRs as follows:



Director / PDMR Generalist

Shares issued Issue

price Sir Aubrey Brocklebank Director 32,679 61.2p

Following these allotments, above PDMRs had the following holdings in the Company's Generalist and Healthcare Shares: