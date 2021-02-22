 

Issue of Equity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 19:27  |  35   |   |   

Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
22 February 2021
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 22 February 2021 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each (“Generalist Shares”) and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription that opened on 27 February 2020 (“Offers”) as follows:

Date Generalist
 Shares 		Average
 issue price
 per share 		  Healthcare
 Shares 		Average
 issue price
 per share
22 February 2021 672,873 62.10p   177,953 66.04p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 26 February 2021.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:

  Shares
in issue 		Voting
 rights
per share 		Voting
rights
DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 232 1,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each 11,192,136 375 4,197,051,000
Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each 47,308,832 860 40,685,595,520
Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each 19,230,091 860 16,537,878,260
Total voting rights     63,245,726,084

Included in these issues of equity under the Offers were allotments of Generalist Shares to PDMRs as follows:

 
Director / PDMR 		  Generalist
Shares issued 		Issue
price
Sir Aubrey Brocklebank Director 32,679 61.2p
       

Following these allotments, above PDMRs had the following holdings in the Company's Generalist and Healthcare Shares:

Director / PDMR   Generalist Shares held Healthcare Shares in held % of Total Voting rights
Sir Aubrey Brocklebank Director 32,679 5,000 0.05%
    0.07% 0.02%  



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Issue of Equity Downing FOUR VCT plcLEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR9522 February 2021Issue of Equity The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 22 February 2021 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each (“Generalist Shares”) and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Total voting rights
29.01.21
Extension of Offers for Subscription